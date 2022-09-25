Save almost $500 on this powerful HP Omen 16-inch Laptop at Best Buy

They say the early bird gets the worm, but if you’ve been looking for a back-to-school deal on a powerhouse laptop for gaming and creative work, then Best Buy may just have you covered.

As part of a new ‘Deals Event,’ the retailer is offering the HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop for $1,099.99 (opens in new tab) – a saving of $480 from the original price of $1,579.99. You’ll have to be quick to nab this deal as it ends today!

For that, users get an incredibly capable machine which can compete with the best laptops for coding. It’s also great for video or photo editing, or just playing the latest games. Plus, the money you save could be used to indulge in some of the best office gadgets and toys.

(opens in new tab) HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop - was $1,579.99 , now $1,099.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Save $480 on this ultra-powerful laptop at Best Buy. The HP Omen 16-inch Gaming Laptop comes with a 1 TB SSD, 16 GB of RAM, and AMD Radeon RX 6650M GPU.

The Omen line-up has long been HP’s most powerful gaming setup, and that’s no different here. This laptop comes with a Full HD, 16.1-inch display that’s ideal for movies, TV, and content creation (alongside gaming, of course). And, with an entire 1 TB of storage, you’ll have ample opportunity to install whatever you need.

It’ll run well, too, with an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and Windows 11. The pièce de résistance, naturally, is the GPU, with an impressive AMD Radeon RX 6650M inside which is great for, well, just about anything that requires detailed graphics – whether that be running through a demanding game like Cyberpunk 2077, or working with layers upon layers of Photoshop files.

In terms of ports, there are a trio of USB-A ports found (something many laptops have done away with), and a pair of more modern USB-C ports too, for the best of both worlds. There’s an HDMI port for connecting to another monitor, while the bezel hides a 720 p webcam.

Users can add a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family Plan at checkout, but there’s sadly no discount offered there for doing so.

The laptop has a 4.6 stars out of 5 average rating on Best Buy, with praise for the power on offer and the battery life, as well as how good the display was. One reviewer ran a series of benchmarks, too, and was mighty impressed by it.

Even with the discount, the price might be a bit too high to consider it one of the best laptops for students, but those serious about their gaming, and visual quality in general, will love this machine!