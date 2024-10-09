Save 20% on the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon ahead of Prime Day

There are fewer starships across pop culture more iconic than the Millennium Falcon, even if Luke Skywalker wasn't best impressed when he first laid eyes on it. Editor's note Oct 9: We're seeing this price fluctuate going on and off deal price today, so we recommend you only buy if you see it cheaper than $140

Han Solo's pride and joy's "hamburger with a bite taken out of it" silhouette is unmistakable, and that's led to multiple LEGO renditions over the years. While they often come with huge piece counts (and price tags to match), this LEGO Millennium Falcon, discounted at Amazon, is the best of both worlds.

Not only does it offer the iconic ship for under $140, but it's packed with neat additions that make it perfect for building (and playing) with kids.

You can save 20% right now ahead of Prime Day, meaning you can attempt the Kessel Run with a $34 discount.

The LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon includes 1351 pieces, and stands 5-inches tall and 17-inches long, making it a fairly chunky build that's ideal for family night since it's less fiddly than some more complex alternatives.

In the box are seven minifigs, too, so you can add C-3PO, R2-D2, D-O, Boolio, Finn, Chewbacca, and Lando Calrissian to your collection in one fell swoop. It's curious there's no Han Solo, admittedly.

There's an opening smuggling compartment (just like that moment in A New Hope), and the ramp lowers, too, as well as the cockpit. There are two spring-loaded launchers for firing the included projectile for dogfights with similar sets, too.

That makes this a perfect mix of a build that looks great on the shelf or can be played with by your younger Jedi.

Key features: 1,351 pieces, interactive elements, seven minifigures included

Price history: Before today's deal, we've seen it drop to around $120, but this remains a great deal on a popular set.

Price comparison: Amazon: $135.99 | Walmart: $169.99 | Best Buy: $169.99

Reviews consensus: An ideal family build thanks to its manageable piece count and nifty minifigure inclusions, the opening compartments and launching laser cannon also make it ideal for younger Jedi.

✅ Buy it if: You want a LEGO set to build with your child that they can play with or display on a shelf.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're looking for the more complex, 7,541 piece version for a more challenging build.

