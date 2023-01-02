Hit your New Year's goals with $100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you're looking for a smartwatch to help you meet your health and fitness goals in 2023, then check out this huge discount on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It's been reduced by $100 on Amazon — now down to $199 (opens in new tab).

But is it worth the price? Absolutely! Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 isn't the very latest model (that accolade goes to the Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab)), it's great value for money, especially since the main difference between the older and newer model is mostly just the size.

You can get the Galaxy Watch 4 as a 40mm or 44mm model, whilst the Galaxy Watch 5 is available as a 40mm or 42mm device. Sure, the newer model will charge more quickly and lasts a little longer, but both watches contain similar health and fitness tech and that's what really matters.

If you want to shop around, be sure to check out our round-up of the best fitness trackers, catering for a range of budgets. At this price, however, we would seriously consider the Galaxy Watch 4. Compatible with Android and Bluetooth, it's a powerful gadget for your wrist.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4| Was $299.99 Now $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, perfect for anyone seeking advanced real-time health and fitness stats, Bluetooth connectivity and Google Assistant.

We're big fans of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and that's partly thanks to its beautiful, stylish and elegant design. But we're even more impressed by what's inside. This wearable is more than capable of helping you to achieve your fitness goals, whilst also allowing you to stream music and connect to texts, calls and notifications.

It boasts a sleep tracker, heart rate monitor and body composition scanner and you can use it to monitor your basal metabolic rate (BMR), body mass index (BMI) and body fat percentage. It will keep a check on your blood oxygen levels and blood pressure and you can share results with your doctor via the Samsung Health Monitor app on a Galaxy phone.

The watch also comes with a case, battery and charger and you can change the bands for extra style. For anyone embarking on a workout, it's sure to be a great tech buddy.

More January fitness tracker deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4 | Was $229.95 Now $179.95 (opens in new tab) The Fitbit Versa 4 is a wonderful smartwatch, boasting more than 40 exercise modes, health-tracking capabilities and a clear display. It's now 22% cheaper in the January sales too.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 2 | Was $99.95 Now $56.55 (opens in new tab) This budget entry from Fitbit just got even cheaper. Scoop it up now for a super low price and you'll still get a year's worth of free access to the Fitbit Premium platform, which lets you keep an even closer eye on your health stats.

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.