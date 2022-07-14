Save over $80 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 with this incredible deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 provides advanced health and fitness stats directly to your wrist and is the first Samsung smartwatch to capture elite body composition data. You can pick it up for just $196.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab), saving you a cool 30% off its listing price.

One of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) on the market, this smartwatch ups its game by offloading body composition data directly to your wrist, allowing you to track real-time health stats including BMI, BMR, and body fat percentage – all alongside the detailed sleep and fitness data you'd expect from other smartwatches, like Garmin (opens in new tab) and Apple.

As well as body composition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 collects other health stats including blood pressure, ECG, and blood oxygen monitoring, plus advanced sleep cycle tracking with snore detection to help you reach a more peaceful night's sleep. You can even share results with your doctor using the Samsung Health Monitor app via your Galaxy phone.

Android and Bluetooth compatible, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a neat extension of your phone and allows you to store your most-used features on your wrist, so you can conveniently receive calls, texts, notifications, and access music streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4| Was $279.99 Now $196.79 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 offers fitness, sleep, and body composition stats directly to your wrist for real-time feedback.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 fires up fitness performance with multiple fitness tracking features including GPS and auto workout tracking, which recognizes six activities (like running and swimming), within just three minutes. You can even connect to live coaching sessions via your smartphone to keep you pushing to the limit and all your data will be collected on your wrist in real-time.

Keen runners rejoice, this smartwatch is programmed with advanced coaching technology including VO2 max readings to assess heart and lung endurance as you jog. Consider yourself a water baby? Take your workouts underwater up to 50 meters and still track workouts effectively.

This model even accesses Google services and apps, allowing you to use maps, pay facilities, and Google Assistant at the tap of your compact 44mm touchscreen.

We highly rate the group challenge feature, which takes your workouts social to ramp up competition and motivation, while also tracking steps with your mates.

The Galaxy Watch 4 comes with a case, battery, and charger, and you can even switch up your bands to suit your mood. We love the slender and sleek look of this watch. It's not only aesthetically eye-catching, but also sits flush to your wrist and is super tap-responsive for those on-the-go workout check-ins.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 pulls in 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

