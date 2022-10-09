Prime Day headphone deals: save up to $80 on running-friendly earbuds

Take advantage of the best Prime Day headphone deals and make a sound investment. This year top earbuds from JBL, Sennheiser, Sony and others have had their prices slashed by up to 50%, so whether you’re after Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), superior sound quality, a secure fit or all three, there are fantastic options to suit all budgets.

The Prime Early Access Sale technically kicks off on October 11 but there are already plenty of discounts appearing on the retailer's site. Below, our fitness writers have rounded up their pick of the best Prime Day headphone deals, focusing on earbuds that are comfortable to use for running and other sports.

While some deals will require you to have an Amazon Prime membership (opens in new tab), many great offers won’t, like this hefty $80 discount on the JBL Live 300 premium true wireless headphones (opens in new tab).

We regularly test, review, and round-up the latest running headphones to ensure we provide honest and accurate advice for anyone splashing out on a new bit of tech. These are the deals we think are really worth the money.

Prime Day headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 | Was $299.95 Now $231.41 (Save 23%) (opens in new tab)

When it comes to audio equipment, the name Sennheiser is synonymous with quality, and these earbuds are no different. From the sleek finish to the high-end stereo sound, there’s a lot to like here. Meanwhile, the snug fit, ANC and IPX4 waterproof rating mean they can handle grueling workouts, no sweat. In the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can save 25% off these premium earbuds, which are down from $299.95 to $224.

(opens in new tab) JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Headphone | Was $149.95 Now $69.95 (Save 53%) (opens in new tab)

With up to 20 hours of battery power, these small but mighty headphones will see you through a marathon if necessary. They come with ambient aware and talk-thru settings, which allow you to filter out just the right amount of background noise, and are sweat/ water resistance.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Earbuds | Was $279.99 | Now $248 (Save 11%) (opens in new tab)

These slick earbuds from Sony boast industry-leading noise canceling tech, allowing you to truly focus on your sporting performance. The IPX4 water resistance means you don't have to worry about rain or sweat damaging the buds and fast-charging means they can be ready for an hour-long run in minutes.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds | Was $129.95 Now $79.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If top-line Sennheiser models seems a bit pricey, consider these more affordable earbuds from the sound experts — down from £129.95 to just $69.95 in the Prime Day sale. They promise superior sound, up to 27 hours of battery life with the portable charging case, IPX4 splash and sweat resistance, and a bass boost feature that’s great for helping you push the pace when running.

(opens in new tab) LG Tone Free FP5 Enhanced Noise Canceling True Wireless Earbuds | Was $69.95 Now $64 (opens in new tab) The discount may not be as significant as other headphones on this list, but with an MSRP of just $69.95 the LG Tone Free earbuds offer great value for money even when they’re not discounted. Despite being at the lower end of the headphone price range, they have ANC, a contoured design that conforms to the shape of the ear and a fast charging feature that’s ideal for movers and shakers that are rarely within reach of a mains outlet.

(opens in new tab) Beats PowerBeats Pro | Was $249.95 | Now $199.95 (opens in new tab)

Save a cool $50 on these earbuds, which we rank highly in our round-up of the best running headphones. With a super secure fit, they're ideal if you like doing intense workouts such as HIIT and Crossfit.





