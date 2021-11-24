Save $400 on this MaxKare magnetic recumbent exercise bike on Black Friday

Having a home gym can get expensive, especially if you want high-quality equipment. With all the different machines needed to get a full workout, finding ones that offer a plethora of features is a must. If you're in the market for a full-body workout, the MaxKare Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Stationary Bike is on sale right now at Walmart for $289.99.

This bike features eight different levels of adjustable magnetic resistance, letting you choose your workout intensity based on your level of energy and endurance. The first two levels focus on blood circulation; levels 3 and 4 are best for rehabilitation exercise; levels 5 and 6 help improve endurance; and 7 and 8 focus on stabilizing your muscles. The MaxKare bike also helps to protect your knees when riding. Stress points on the backrest, hips and thighs help to reduce damage to the knee joints, making it suitable for riders of all ages — young and old.

With the magnetic flywheel, you can easily change speeds while riding without fear of the machine becoming noisy. The flywheel weighs 6.6 pounds (3 kg), which helps the bike ride smoother than a heavier alternative.

MaxKare Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Stationary Bike: $689.99 MaxKare Magnetic Recumbent Exercise Stationary Bike: $689.99 $289.99 at Walmart At $289.99, you're getting $400 off a highly rated product. MaxKare, a company known for its relaxation and massage products, also offers easy-to-operate exercise machines. They are listed as a pro seller through Walmart's website. You can get the machine by early December or faster if ordered by Black Friday. Payment plans are also available: With Affirm, the Maxkare stationary bike is only $27 per month.

To operate the bike, all you have to do is hop on the adjustable, padded seat and fix it to your liking. Once you have safely adjusted the seat with the accessible rod, you're ready to go. The handlebars are easy to grab and are equipped with pulse monitors.

The LCD screen lets you monitor your pulse and calories, which can assist you in tracking your fitness journey. The screen also displays speed, RMPs, time and distance. The clear and bright screen makes it easy to keep up with your progress while you're working out and as you get off.

The bike can carry a maximum of 330 pounds; that combined with the soft, thick seat cushion and ability to adjust the seat for different heights of the exerciser, this bike can be used by the whole family.

The MaxKare exercise bike is also compact enough to go in any room in your house with its size of 45.9x19.1x33 inches. It is also decently lightweight at 55 pounds. The transport wheels also make it easy to move around the house.

All in all, for under $300, the MaxKare exercise bike is a great deal for the diverse array of features it offers.

