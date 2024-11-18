Massive saving on Sony A7 IV at Walmart — lowest ever price

If you think the best deals won't be around until Black Friday, think again. Walmart is selling the fantastic Sony A7 IV for its lowest-ever price—now just $1,849.99—that's almost $250 cheaper than Amazon.

Save 26% on the Sony A7 IV in this Black Friday camera deal at Walmart now!

With its impressive ISO handling and superb image quality, we think it's one of the best astrophotography cameras around, and we gave it a huge 4.5/5 stars in our Sony A7 IV review. Its 33MP sensor produces beautifully rich and detailed images with a fantastic dynamic range, and it will deliver amazing results for almost any style of photography. At this price, it's the perfect camera to get if you want to advance into the full-frame system from your older DSLR or APS-C camera without breaking the bank.

Sony A7 IV: was $2,499.99 now $1,849.99 at Walmart Save $650 on one of the best cameras for astrophotography in this Walmart Black Friday camera deal. It produces beautiful 33MP images with accurate autofocus and mighty impressive noise handling.

Read our Amazon Black Friday science deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear as we enter the summer sales event.

The Sony A7 IV is one of the best cameras we've used for astrophotography.

During our Sony A7 IV review, we took it to Glastonbury Tor to shoot astrophotography, went to sunflower fields for portraits and tested its mettle in woodlands with harsh shadows — it hit it out of the park every single time. It doesn't have the fastest burst rate (10FPS), but it's more than capable of capturing great wildlife photography — you'd only want to consider another option if you shoot real fast action stuff and you need a large buffer. For that, you'll want one of the best cameras for wildlife photography.

It also doesn't have the newer AI autofocus you see in the likes of the Sony A7R V, but we still found the autofocus to be accurate and reliable even in low light. For this price, we cannot complain at all and if we didn't already have one, we'd be buying it.

Key features: 33MP resolution, 10FPS burst rate, ISO range 100 — 51,200 (expands to 50 - 204,800), 5.5 stops image stabilization, dual card slots.

Product launched: October 2021.

Price history: It tends to sit around the $2,098 mark, although we did notice Amazon matching Walmart's price over the last few days, but it keeps fluctuating between the two.

Price comparison: Amazon: $2,098 | B&H: $2,098 | Adorama: $2,098

Reviews consensus: We gave it 4.5/5 stars in our review and thought it was one of the best Sony cameras we've used for astrophotography, and it delivered for basically any style of photography we used it for. For this price, it's a steal.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★ | Digital Camera World: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best astrophotography cameras

✅ Buy it if: You want to shoot multiple styles of photography and want a camera that will last you a long time without outgrowing it.

❌ Don't buy it if: You shoot super fast-action and need a large buffer — 10FPS may not be fast enough for you.

