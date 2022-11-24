This MacBook Air M1 deal is the cheapest way to get an M-series MacBook this Black Friday

Apple laptops can be expensive, but this Black Friday deal is the cheapest way to get on board with the Mac ecosystem.

The company’s transition to making its own laptop chips means there’s never been a better time to buy a Mac, and since we’re a couple of years into the transition, there are steep discounts to be had on older models that still pack plenty of potential.

One such model is the MacBook Air M1, and one of Apple’s most portable laptops available today. The MacBook Air M1 is available for $799.99 (opens in new tab) thanks to Best Buy snipping $200 off of the MSRP.

We have seen the MacBook Air M1 at this price before, but we've never seen it cheaper than this. We're also big fans of the MacBook Air, with both M1 and M2 versions making it into best laptops for students guide.

MacBook Air M1 - was $999.99 , now $799.99 at Best Buy Apple's slim M1 MacBook Air is powerful and efficient, with a fanless design that offers all-day battery life.

The MacBook Air M1 configuration on offer here has 8GB of unified memory, which the machine diverts between components as needed, and 256GB of SSD storage. Those with large photo libraries or with plenty of storage-hungry apps may want to look for a larger option, though.

The design may be “classic”, but it’s still got plenty of neat features, including a Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the power button, while the whole thing weighs less than 10 pounds. It tapers toward the end, too, meaning it’s still Apple’s most portable laptop even after its successor was launched in 2022.

The deal also includes three months of Apple TV, as well as four months of Apple Music and three months of iCloud+. That means when the working day is done, you can sit back with excellent original TV and movies, or enjoy a curated playlist or two.