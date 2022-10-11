Apple's M1 MacBook Air is now under $800 in this Prime Day deal

Apple laptops are among the best for both students and more demanding tasks like coding because of their thin design and the amount of power.

The company’s move to its own laptop chips, starting with the M1, have meant that there’s never been a better time to be a Mac owner, with incredible performance and portability all wrapped up in one.

Even better, Amazon’s Prime Early Access deals are off to a flyer with a 2020 M1 MacBook Air reduced to just $799 (opens in new tab) – a saving of around 20% ($200) off of the RRP.

The M1 chip may have been succeeded by the M2, but this 2020 MacBook Air still has plenty to offer. It remains the smallest Apple laptop running Apple Silicon, with a tapered design that makes it easy to pick up and carry. It’s also fan-less, meaning it runs silently.

This fast, light MacBook Air comes in two flavors. You can get the basic version for $799, or opt for one with AppleCare+ for three years of coverage and accidental damage repair, at $999. Either way you're saving $200.

It uses 8GB of unified memory across the CPU and GPU, allowing it to more quickly power through basic tasks while also shifting to add more performance when needed. Keeping multiple components in the same system on a chip (SoC) also means the MacBook Air M1 is remarkably power efficient, with up to 18-hours of battery life.

If you pay the higher price of $999 you get a three-year AppleCare+ plan. This is Apple’s additional aftercare purchase and adds three years of tech support and repairs. It also allows for two incidents of accidental damage coverage. If you don't want that, it's $799.

User reviews are overwhelmingly positive, too, with an average customer rating of 4.8 stars out of 5. Plenty of reviewers noted the power on offer, considering the small size of the chassis, as well as how easy it was to switch from Windows.

