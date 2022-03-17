Inspire your kids with these Melissa & Doug educational toy deals for curious minds

Melissa & Doug has become a household name for parents looking for high-quality (and often educational) toys to entertain and delight little ones of all ages.

Whether it’s toys that help with toddler development or inspire kids to take control of their daily schedules, the brand offers a wide range of toys and games – and many of them are now on sale at Amazon.

The popular Melissa & Doug Latches Board, which features a series of colorful doors that feature a variety of door locks to promote motor skill development, is down to £13.99 at Amazon UK. That’s 38% off of the usual £22.49 price.

The Melissa & Doug First Daily Magnetic Calendar is also £13.99, down from £19.99, and offers a place for little ones to learn about the calendar and plan fun activities or prepare for the holidays.

Melissa & Doug Latches Board - was £22.49 , now £13.99 at Amazon Offering six doors with unique opening mechanisms, this clever toy teaches problem-solving and improves motor skills for children as young as three years old.

Melissa & Doug First Daily Magnetic Calendar - was £19.99 , now £13.99 at Amazon A magnetic calendar with seasonal, monthly, and daily parts, this is ideal for helping kids understand the days of the year as well as promoting organization

There are plenty more gems to be found in the range, too, like an adorable wooden sweep & mop set from the Play Pretend range now £25.99, or a Pots & Pans set for £17.99 (26% and 22% off respectively).

There are also a series of the brand’s popular “Poke-A-Dot!” books ranging from farmyard animals to colors and first words. Each offers a tactile way for toddlers to learn new words, and they’re all down to £5.99.

Elsewhere, there are licensed products from the likes of Paw Patrol, with Marshall and co’s paintable figurines and mess-free coloring kits available for more creative kids.

Then there’s the Paw Patrol Rescue Mission wooden dashboard, which offers a sturdy, activity-filled steering wheel and control panel with sounds to help your little one feel just like a real member of the titular rescue team. It’s down to £36.99 from £67.99 (a 46% saving).

For more educational toys for your little ones, check out our guide to the best science toys for kids,