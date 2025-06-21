Science news this week: 'Dragon Man's' identity and the universe's 'missing matter'

This week's science news reveals the identity of the mysterious "Dragon Man," while also finding clues to the universe's "missing matter."

In 1933, a Chinese laborer in Harbin City discovered a human-like skull with a huge cranium, broad nose and big eyes. Just under 90 years later, experts gave this curious specimen a new species name — Homo longi, or "Dragon Man" — due to its unusual shape and size. But this classification has not gone unchallenged, with many scientists saying this skull belongs not to a new species, but instead to an ancient group of humans called Denisovans . Now, a pair of new studies claim to have finally put the mystery to bed .

Another mystery that we came one step closer to solving this week is where the universe's "missing" matter is hiding. Ordinary or "baryonic" aryonic matter, which is composed of particles like protons and neutrons, makes up just 5% of the universe, but scientists have been able to observe only about half as much of it as they expected. To find the missing matter, researchers search for clues by studying short, extragalactic flashes known as fast radio bursts, which light up the intergalactic space that lies between them and Earth — and they may have just found some .

Amazing discoveries

(Image credit: Yana Iskayeva via Getty Images)

Although very few long-term studies of psilocybin — the main psychoactive ingredient in magic mushrooms — as a treatment for depression have been conducted to date, new research presented this week at the Psychedelic Science 2025 conference suggests it can alleviate depression for at least five years after a single dose .

The researchers found that 67% of study participants who had suffered from depression half a decade earlier remained in remission after a single psychedelic therapy session, while also reporting less anxiety and less difficulty functioning on a daily basis.

Life's Little Mysteries

(Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images)

The world is awash with the color purple — lavender flowers, amethyst gemstones, plums, eggplants and purple emperor butterflies. But if you look closely at the visible-light portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, you'll notice that purple is absent. So does that mean the color doesn't really exist? Not necessarily .

Latest research

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asking artificial intelligence reasoning models questions on topics like algebra or philosophy caused carbon dioxide emissions to spike significantly.

Specialized large language models (LLMs), such as Anthropic's Claude, OpenAI's o3 and DeepSeek's R1, dedicate more time and computing power to producing more accurate responses than their predecessors, but a new study finds the cost could come at up to 50 times more carbon emissions than their more basic equivalents.

While the study's findings aren't definitive — emissions may vary depending on the hardware used and the energy grids used to supply their power — the researchers hope their work should prompt AI users to think before deploying the more advanced technology.

Also in science news this week

— 14,000-year-old ice age 'puppies' were actually wolf sisters that dined on woolly rhino for last meal

— Nobel laureate raises questions about AI-generated image of black hole spinning at the heart of our galaxy

— Enslaved Africans led a decade-long rebellion 1,200 years ago in Iraq, new evidence suggests

— Covering poop lagoons with a tarp could cut 80% of methane emissions from dairy farms

— Satellite coated in ultra-dark 'Vantablack' paint will launch into space next year to help combat major issue

Beyond the headlines

(Image credit: George Rose/Getty Images)

The Colorado River snakes through seven U.S. and two Mexican states, and supplies some 40 million people, including those in Phoenix and Las Vegas, with their water needs. But as supplies of this surface water reach record lows, more and more people have been pumping groundwater from far below the surface.

Stark new satellite data reveal that the Colorado River basin has lost huge amounts of groundwater over the last few decades, with some research suggesting that this groundwater could run out by the end of the century. But is that really the case? And if so, what could be done to prevent that happening ?

Science in pictures

(Image credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

A massive eruption at Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano sent giant plumes of ash spewing more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) into the skies on Tuesday (June 17), followed by a second eruption just a day later.

This incredible mushroom-shaped cloud could be seen over 95 miles (150 km) away, and was accompanied by rumbling, lightning and thunder, typical of explosive eruptions that spew enormous amounts of material — much of which showered over nearby villages.

Warning signs at Lewoboti Laki-laki prompted officials to raise the eruption alert to the highest level on Tuesday, according to a statement, and fortunately at time of writing there have been no reports of casualties.

