Knowing how to stretch your lower back can make a huge difference when it comes to preventing lower back pain, an incredibly common condition that can result from workouts, poor posture, spinal problems, or injury.

Certain fitness equipment can be useful for stretching and strengthening your back, such as foam rollers or a set of the best resistance bands. And one of the many benefits of yoga is that it stretches out your back, too.

Here's what to do if you're experiencing some stiffness and need some relief.

What causes lower back pain?

Before we get into how to stretch your lower back muscles, let's discuss the common causes for lower back pain. Depending on the cause of your pain, you may wish to take a different approach to stretching altogether.

We spoke with Alexandra Merisoiu, founder of Move Wild Academy and Legacy Karate. She holds a Level 4 certificate in physical activity and lifestyle strategies for managing low back pain. "Lower back pain is often caused by poor posture, tight muscles and lack of general mobility and flexibility," she said. "This is called non-specific lower back pain as it is not caused by events such as accidents, slipped discs or any other obvious reason."

This kind of pain is important to address, as it can eventually lead to injuries in other muscle groups due to the added tension. "Moreover the discomfort can affect your mood, concentration, productivity and general wellbeing," she says.

Merisoiu recommends doing regular stretches to relieve tension in the lower back, while also working on improving posture and increasing mobility and flexibility to prevent this type of lower back pain in the future.

Treat your lower back pain with stretches

If you have lower back pain caused by tension due to lack of mobility or poor posture, here are some stretches that Merisoiu recommends trying.

Child's pose

Sit on knees with your glutes on your heels. Bend forwards from the hips, place your hands on the floor in front of you and reach as far as you can, whilst keeping your glutes on your heels. Hold for as long as you like and 'breathe' into your lower back.

Lunge

To stretch your hip flexors, take a long step forwards with one of your feet. Bend your front knee and back knee, and lift the back heel off the floor. Ensure your front heel is rooted into the ground. You should feel the stretch in front of your rear leg at the hip. Hold for max 30 seconds on each side.

Knees to chest

Lie on your back, bring your knees as close to your chest as possible and bring your forehead to your knees. Hold for 10 seconds, release and repeat.

Glutes and piriformis stretch

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet on the floor. Place your left ankle over your right thigh, just under the knee. Place your hands behind the right thigh and rest your back and head on the ground. Hold for 30 seconds and change sides.

Rabbit pose

Kneel on the ground and reach behind you to grab your outer ankles with your hands. Place your forehead on the ground just in front of your knees. Lift your glutes towards the sky and feel the stretch through your lower back.

Use a resistance band to stretch

To add to your stretches, you can also use a resistance band, like the TRX Strength Bands. Here are a few more stretches you can try with a resistance band to increase mobility in the muscles in and around the lower back.

Forward fold

Sit with both legs stretched out in front of you. Loop the band around both feet. Pull on both ends of the band so that the body comes closer to the thighs in a forward fold. Try to avoid rounding the upper or lower back.

Lateral stretch

Sit with one leg straight out to the side and the other leg bent, with the sole of the foot touching the inner thigh of the straight leg. Loop the band over the foot of the straight leg. Grab both ends of the band the opposite hand and stretch laterally over the straight leg, keeping your body facing forwards. You should feel a stretch through the side body and the side of the lower back.

Outer glutes stretch

Lie on your back with one leg stretched out in front of you. Loop the other foot through the band like a strap, then hold onto both sides of the band together. Turn out your leg, bending at the knee at a 90 degree angle, then pull the foot in the band towards you, so that the entire leg comes closer to the chest. Keep your lower back flat to the floor. You should feel a stretch in your outer glute and a release in your lower back.

How to prevent lower back pain in the future

How to prevent lower back pain in the future