Amazon is currently offering an outstanding Black Friday deal on the top-rated Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe with a discount of $106.66. That's a huge savings of 56% off the regular asking price for one of the lightest running shoes currently available, which runners give an average rating of 4.4 stars.

Get the superbly comfortable Adidas Ultraboost Light on sale right now at Amazon for $84.60.

The Ultraboost Light was called "The best version of the Ultraboost that Adidas has made for several years" by our resident marathon and running expert Nick Harris-Fry. Nick loved the design and said, "The Ultraboost Light could be worth investing in as a good easy running shoe that you can wear when not running as well."

Adidas Ultraboost Light: was $190 now $83.40 at Amazon Save 56% Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner but we've already found one of our favorite running shoes from Adidas, with a massive 56% discount. There's a huge choice of colorways and sizes to choose but we'd suggest grabbing a pair fast as these are likely to be snapped up fast. Read our Adidas Ultraboost Light review.

The Ultraboost 22 features in our best running shoes for supination guide which impressed us with its weight at 11.8oz/333g, its comfortable fit, and excellent outsole grip. Nick was keen to point out that the Ultraboost Light was even lighter than its sibling weighing in at just 11oz/314g which is very similar to rival running shoes like the Nike Invincible 3 and Asics Gel-Nimbus 25.

This deal is US-only and it's worth noting there are a load of color and sizing choices available at Amazon. If you're not in the US, below are the best deals on the Adidas Ultraboost Light in your location.

Image 1 of 5 The Adidas Ultraboost Light performed well during our full review of the running shoe. (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry) (Image credit: Nick Harris Fry) (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry) (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry) (Image credit: Nick Harris-Fry)

Key features: The lightest Adidas Ultraboost to date, superbly stylish and has a sock-like fit.

Product launched: March 2022.

Price history: This is the cheapest we've seen, and beats the previous low price of $93 from earlier this year.

Price comparison: The Adidas Ultraboost Light are currently selling for $135 at Adidas.

Reviews consensus: The Adidas Ultraboost Light is a great everyday running shoe, that’s 30% lighter than its predecessor, with a new midsole foam that adds to the overall comfort and responsive feel underfoot. It's also durable, has a good-looking design and grips well. At this current price, the Ultraboost Light is terrific value for such a highly rated running shoe.

Live Science: ★★★½ | Toms Guide: ★★★★| Marie Claire: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You want a superbly stylish design, that's that's lighter than Ultraboost 22 and has a sock-like fit.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a running shoe geared towards speed and toe box fit is important as it has a tighter fit than rivals.

