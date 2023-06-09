Save big on air purifiers this weekend

Save big on clean air this weekend with reductions on some of the best air purifiers and best air purifiers for allergies. Retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart have slashed prices on some of the top rated air purifiers like Blueair, Levoit, Shark and Dyson.
You'll be spoiled for choice and can get some of the great benefits of an air purifier for less with these great reductions. If you're concerned about air pollution or wondering how to test your air quality at home or how the air quality index works, we've investigated so you don't have to.
Shark HP102PET Clean Sense Air Purifier|
Was $239.99, Now $149.99 at Amazon
Save 38% on this excellent air purifier this weekend. Pure Air Microforce uses a powerful, fast fan to deliver 4 speeds of purification based on the air quality around you.
Shark HE402 Air Purifier 4|
Was $349.99, Now $219.99 at Amazon
Save 37% off this deluxe Shark HE402 air purifier. Its ultra-fast and ultra-quiet thanks to multiple small fans. Shark’s NANOSEAL Filter with True HEPA captures 99.98% of large, small, & micro-sized particles, helping you breathe easier this summer.
Dyson - Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 |
Was $329.99, Now $329.99 at Best Buy
Save $100 on this premium air purifier from Dyson, rated 4 stars in our review. Featuring a HEPA filter, it purifies and cools you, removes 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, captures wildfire smoke and has a 360° filtration system uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns.
Levoit - PlasmaPro 400s|
Was $289.99, Now $249.99 at Best Buy
Enjoy a tidy $40 off this top rated Levoit air purifier. It completely refreshes air 5x per hour in a 403 sq ft space or 2x per hour in a 1,007 sq ft space, running with noise levels as low as 24dB. With 3-stage H13 True HEPA filtration, the air purifier filters 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns in size and neutralizes household odors such as pet and kitchen smells.
Blueair - Blue Pure 211 |
Was $349.99, Now $279.99 at Best Buy
Save $70 on this top of the range air purifier from Blueair, rated 4.5 stars in our review. Our at-home tests found the Blue Pure 221 to be consistently better than all the other air purifiers we tested. Despite its lack of Smart technology, it out-performed purifiers at almost double the price.
Miko Air Purifier |
Was $199.99, Now $119.99 at Walmart
Save $80 on this great Miko air purifier at Walmart. Easily Remove 99.97% of hair, fur, dust, mold, pollen, allergens, and odor, up to 970 Sqft. The lowest setting operates at 24db to make sure you get a good night's rest. A built-in timer allows you to choose how long you would like the air purifier to run for.
DR.J Professional Air Purifier|
Was $199.99, Now $99.99 at Walmart
Save $100 on clean air - this large air purifier features with Turbo-air Technology, can clean up to 1800ft² 1 time per hour, 365ft² 5 times per hour, idealy for living room, home, kitchen and whole house. Each filter can last 6-8 months based on your actual usage.
Oval Air 3-Stage H13 True HEPA 5-in-1 Air Purifier |
Was $348, Now $208 at Target
H-13 HEPA filters remove 99.9% of dust mites, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander as small as 0.1 microns. With three-stage filtration, a pre-filter traps pet fur, while the charcoal filter absorbs VOCs and odors.
Germ Guardian Air Purifier |
Was $99.99, Now $89.99 at Target
Save $10 on the Germ Guardian air purifier, which achieved 4 stars in our review. HEPA Filter captures 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns such as household dust, pet dander, mold spores and plant pollens. Charcoal filter reduces common odors from pets, smoking and cooking. UV-C light helps reduce airborne bacteria, viruses, mold spores and works with Titanium Dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds.
