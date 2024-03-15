These Samsung earbuds are great for runners because they rarely fall out of ears — and they're on sale at Walmart

Finding a good pair of headphones for running can be difficult, with some pairs prone to falling out of your ears mid-run. But a pair that we have previously classed as one of the best all-time headphones for running has now been reduced by $43.28, costing just $105.72 at Walmart .

In our 2023 review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 , we tested the headphones in various settings and found that they "rarely need adjusting," which we called "a novelty" for earbuds. This leaves you free to enjoy a run without any uncomfortable interruptions — a big reason the earbuds made it into our guide to the best running headphones .

Not only does the snug fit of the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 help stop them from falling out, we found it also "enhances noise cancellation." This means better sound quality and the ability to hear people well when you use the earbuds to make calls.

The earbuds have received plenty of glowing reviews from Walmart customers. They’ve racked up an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on the site, with customers commenting on their "great sound" and calling them "super comfortable."

The wireless earbuds also come with a charging case. When we reviewed them, we found that the battery offered five hours of playtime, with an extra 15 more if the charging case had been fully charged. And that’s more than sufficient for a long running session!

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-Galaxy-Buds-2-White-Wireless-Earbuds%2F894763557" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank"> was $149.00 , now $105.72 A comfortable way to listen to music and take calls while running.

Key features: Noise-cancellation, Bluetooth, wireless, charging case, sweat-and water-resistant.

Consensus: Over 430 customers have currently left reviews on the Walmart page for the Samsung Galaxy Buds2. The earbuds received an average 4.4 out of 5 stars, with customers leaving glowing reviews, saying things like "great sound" and "amazing quality."

Buy it if: You want earbuds from a top brand that feel comfortable in your ears while you’re running, as well as a pair that offer good noise cancellation.

Don't buy it if: You want features like the earbuds’ Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound but don’t have a compatible Bluetooth device. Advanced settings such as Ambient Noise Levels are only available on Android devices running Android 7.0 or higher, with 1.5GB RAM or above. Advanced features are enabled through the Galaxy Wearable app on Android or through the Google Play Store.