Save $350 on Peloton bikes in the Amazon Prime Day sale, today

If you’re looking to cash in on an exercise bike this Amazon Prime Day, then this excellent Peloton bike deal is perfect for you. The original Peloton bike is currently discounted by $300 at Amazon, while the Peloton Plus is reduced by $350.
While Peloton is seen by some as a divisive brand, we rated the original bike 4.5 out of 5 stars when we tested it. Our expert tester appreciated the bike’s excellent construction and the immersive experience offered by the app. Overall, we simply cannot fault Peloton’s products for their top performance. Not only are there a variety of fun and effective workout options via the Peloton App, but the bike’s supreme build quality supports you effortlessly throughout even the toughest HIIT ride.
However, the biggest problem we had with the bike wasn't its specs, but the cost of the machine itself and the extra expense of subscribing to the app. If you're planning on buying Peloton you really need to take this into account.
While we stand by our testing by saying Peloton is the best exercise bike you can buy, we actually think the Echelon Connect series offers better value for money. You can currently get the EX3 for $399 in the Prime Day sales, which is a fraction of the cost of the Peloton. If you're not sure - we've compared the two: Peloton vs Echelon: which exercise bike is better?
Peloton Bike
Was $1,445, Now $1,145 at Amazon
Clip into the Peloton Bike for a workout experience that goes beyond cycling, whether you’re cruising or sprinting as you climb the Leaderboard with other Members.
Live Science: ★★★★½ | Tech Radar: ★★★★½ |Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | Coach: ★★★★½ |
Price check: Peloton $1,445 | Dick's Sporting Goods $1,445
Peloton Bike+
Was: $ 2,495, Now 2,145 at Amazon
Unlock the ultimate total-body workout powered by immersive technology on the Peloton Bike+. Stack classes to transition from cycling and strength to yoga and meditation seamlessly.
T3: ★★★★★| Tom's Guide: ★★★★★ | Coach: ★★★★★
Price check: Peloton $2,495 | Dick's Sporting Goods $2,495
If you're not sure you want a Peloton, the brand offer the option to rent a bike and cycling shoes, with access to the app included in your monthly payment. You can also try the bike at home for 30 days and return it if you are dissatisfied with its performance, which shows just how confident Peloton are in the quality of their products.
When we tested the Peloton bike, we simply could not fault it for its performance. Not only are there a variety of fun and effective workout options via the Peloton App, but the bike’s supreme build quality supports you effortlessly throughout even the toughest HIIT ride. The only negative is the premium price that you have to pay for the experience, which this deal cuts into handsomely.
There are a variety of workouts available on the Peloton App, from classic spin-style workouts, to boxing classes and relaxing yoga sessions. It’s worth noting that, unlike the Peloton Bike Plus, you can’t spin the screen around to view it during workouts that aren’t on the bike. However, you can download the app on your phone, laptop or smart TV to stream non-bike workouts there instead.
