Save $700 with this Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike deal. Hurry, before it sells out!

It’s not every day you come across a deal as good as this one. So, stop whatever you’re doing for a minute. The Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike has been reduced by a massive $700 at Amazon , taking the total price down to under $200 for a limited time only.

We featured the Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike in our best exercise bikes list, and we’ll explain why. This bike is easy to set up and can be assembled in under an hour. It has a compact and modern design that doesn’t take up too much space. During testing, we loved how quiet it was.

Another pro is the auto-resistance feature. The flywheel tension will automatically adjust to either increase or decrease the intensity of your workout. There is an app, but if you want more, it’s compatible with indoor cycling apps such as Zwift and Kinomap.

Now, you could check out our other best workout equipment for home if the Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike doesn’t sound right for you. Just note that you’ll need to pay full price for them.

Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike

Was: $899.99

Now: $199.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike weighs 112 lbs, has 32 resistance levels, and comes with a one-year warranty.

Key features:

Dimensions: 41” x 9” x 33”

Weight: 112 lbs

Max user weight: 330 lbs

Display? No

Resistance levels: 32

Warranty: 1 year (parts and labor)

Workouts: Limited programs, more to come

Other features: Bluetooth, LCD screen on resistance dial

Product launched: July 2021

Price history: This deal is the cheapest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon for this product. Walmart’s price is nearly $600 more expensive than the price on Amazon.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | Walmart: $788.95

Reviews consensus: Affordable, good value, and compact, the Mobi Turbo Exercise Bike is a great entry-level machine for cycling fans of all fitness levels. It’s super easy to assemble and set up, and doesn’t take up too much floor space. The auto-resistance is a great feature and we love that for once you don’t have to pay for an app to access virtual classes.

Live Science: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes

Buy it if: You’re looking for an exercise bike that comes with auto-resistance. The Mobi Turbo exercise bike will automatically adjust the flywheel tension, to increase or decrease the intensity. It’s extremely quiet during use, and comfortable thanks to the ergonomic padded seat. It’s compatible with indoor cycling apps such as Zwift and Kinomap.

Don't buy it if: When we tested it ourselves, we didn’t like that this exercise bike doesn’t come with a water bottle holder. There’s no in-built screen either, but it does have a small wood veneer phone and tablet mount. Although there is an app that doesn’t require a subscription, it does have a limited amount of content.