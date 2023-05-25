Save $1,100 with this fantastic Bowflex treadmill deal

The Bowflex treadmill deal took our breath away: today, you can pick up this great treadmill deal for just $2,499, down from $3,599. Take home one of the best treadmills today for 31% less than retail price.

After all, this is a treadmill packed with impressive features so while the Bowflex running machine still requires a significant outlay, we’d say it’s more of an investment. Here you’re getting a 22in touchscreen on which you can stream your favorite shows through Hulu, Netflix and others – something you can’t do on the Peloton Tread.

You can also make use of a max speed of 12mph (approximately a five-minute mile pace) making it easily fast enough for runners of most levels. To absorb some of the impact of each stride, the treadmill incorporates Comfort Tech deck cushioning although it still provides a stable platform for higher speed sessions. The belt is spacious, and a SoftDrop folding system means you can lift the deck up to save floor space when not in use.

Bowflex Treadmill 10 deal

Bowflex Treadmill T22 | Was $3,599 Now $2,499 at Amazon The Bowflex Treadmill T22 is now 31% off at Amazon. With an incline of up to 15%, a Bluetooth-enabled heart rate monitor, foldable design and a 22'' HD touchscreen, this machine is a perfect addition to your home gym. What's more, it comes with a free 2 month JRNY Membership.

The treadmill comes with two months' access to Bowflex’s JRNY workout app, which means you can enjoy everything from coached running sessions led by expert trainers to virtual runs in picturesque locations around the world. This latter feature also cleverly auto-adjusts your incline within the -5% to 15% range to mirror the topography of your environment, adding a new dimension to your home workouts.

The JRNY app also includes strength, yoga and Pilates sessions to follow on your phone, opening the door to a varied exercise routine while improving your all-round fitness. And it offers plenty of metrics to track your performance while linking to some of the best fitness trackers via Bluetooth to track your heart rate while you run.

One thing you will need, though, is space. Even folded, it's undeniably a large machine, so definitely make sure to check your home workout room is big enough to house it. If there’s sufficient space then we think this treadmill could breathe new life into your workout routine.