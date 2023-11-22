Pick up a weighty 40% off this Bowflex adjustable kettlebell in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

﻿Kettlebells are a fantastic tool for building muscle and boosting your metabolism, but they do take up a lot of space and they’re not exactly cheap. Fortunately, you can pick up the Bowflex SelectTech 840 adjustable kettlebell for 40% less at Amazon right now, solving both problems.

It’s ideal if you’re tight on space as the SelectTech 840 combines six kettlebells into a single unit and the ergonomic handle means you can do swings and snatch with a good grip, allowing you to focus on your form. This is why we ranked it as some of the best equipment for home workouts.

If you set the weight down in its storage tray, the mechanical dial allows you to quickly switch the load between 8, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 lbs. It also comes with a two-month subscription to the JRNY workout app for free, although you’ll need a $11.99/month membership after that.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 | was: $199 , now $119 at Amazon Overview: The Bowflex SelectTech is a durable and space-saving weight, combining six kettlebells in one. The mechanical dial lets you switch the load from 8 lbs up to 40 lbs, and you get a two-month JRNY membership for virtual workouts included for free.

Kettlebells are versatile weights, as you can add them to bodyweight exercises like squats for extra resistance, perform muscle-building moves like deadlifts, or raise your heart rate and boost your metabolism with intense full-body exercises like kettlebell swings.

And as the Bowflex SelectTech 840 is adjustable, you can easily change the weight between exercises, allowing you to seamlessly move from swings to presses or squats. The JRNY app even has workouts designed specifically for the 840 to help you get the most from your training.

However, if you want to add some more weights to your workouts, now is also a great time to pick up a set of adjustable dumbbells. The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 is currently on sale for $100 less at Best Buy as part of this year’s Black Friday sale.

Although you could work out with any set of dumbbells, opting for two Bowflex adjustable weights means that you can make the best use of your JRNY membership and increase the load as you get stronger to continue seeing results without investing in more equipment.