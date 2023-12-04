Grab $100 off this adjustable Bowflex barbell and curl bar before the deal ends

If you’ve switched the gym for home workouts, kettlebells and dumbbells are a great investment. But you can also add a barbell into the mix to upgrade your weights sessions without breaking the bank, thanks to this Bowflex SelectTech 2080 deal with $100 off right now at Best Buy.

It replaces seven fixed-weight barbells, and like many of the best adjustable dumbbells, it comes with an easy-to-use weight selection dial, so you can quickly switch loads between exercises or gradually as you get stronger. Plus, the weight plates also slot onto the included curl bar.

This makes the SelectTech 2080 a versatile option for home resistance training, allowing you to practice your deadlifts and biceps curls with a single set. You can even buy additional plates to bring the weight up to 120 lbs once you feel ready rather than replacing the whole set.

Bowflex SelectTech 2080 | was $599.99 , now $499.99 at Best Buy Overview: This Bowflex adjustable barbell and curl bar comes with seven weights, ranging from 20 lbs up to 80 lbs with the easy-to-use selection dial. It comes with a two-month subscription to the JRNY workout app, and you can buy additional weight plates to increase the load to 120lbs.

Barbells are a great way to work muscles all over your body, including moves like deadlifts, which are a foundational weightlifting exercise, and bench presses for developing your upper body. Or you could use it to add resistance to bodyweight front squats, even if you don’t have a rack.

If you’re new to this type of training, the SelectTech 2080 comes with a two-month subscription to the JRNY workout app. It has customized routines designed around Bowflex’s weights to help you get the most from your equipment while working on your technique.

Once your two months are up, it’ll cost $11.99 per month or $99.99 annually, but then you can do any of the app’s routines, including bodyweight HIIT workouts and yoga classes. Plus, if you have another Bowflex weight, like a kettlebell or dumbbell, there are dedicated sessions for those too.

If you’re looking to complete the set, now is a great time to invest. The Bowflex SelectTech 840 is down to just $125 at Best Buy, and the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbells, which range from 10 lbs and 90 lbs, are currently $50 off right now at Best Buy.

But hurry, all these deals are only live until the end of Mon, 4 Dec.