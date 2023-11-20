Don’t miss out on 25% off Bowflex adjustable dumbbells with Best Buy’s Black Friday sale

Adjustable dumbbells are a great option for building muscle at home. You can increase the load without a whole rack of weights, but they can be expensive. Fortunately, you can pick up a Bowflex SelectTech 1090 weight for just $300 right now at Best Buy with this 25% Black Friday discount.

The SelectTech 1090 is essentially a heavier version of the Bowflex SelectTech 552, some of our favorite adjustable dumbbells, with a few small differences. Instead of 2.5 lbs increments, the 1090 increases by 5 lbs, and the maximum weight is 90 lbs rather than 52.5 lbs.

It’s important to keep in mind that this discounted price is for a single adjustable dumbbell, so you’ll need two to make a set. But with one weight you can still do biceps curls, dumbbell swings, and add resistance to bodyweight exercises like squats to build muscle at home.

Bowflex SelectTech 1090 | was: $399.99 , now $299.99 at Best Buy Overview: The Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbell ranges between 10 lbs and 90 lbs in 5 lb increments, replaces 17 individual weights, and you get two months of free access to the JRNY app for virtual muscle-building workouts

Adjustable dumbbells are a valuable investment as they combine several weights, are easy to store, and mean that you can increase the load between exercises or gradually as you get stronger. They are expensive, but a set of the SelectTech 1090 might be the only weights you ever need.

You also get access to the JRNY workout app for two months for free (then you'll need to take out a membership for $11.99/month or $99 annually). There are sessions designed for the SelectTech dumbbells, and the app uses your phone's camera to track your form and offer feedback to improve your technique.

However, if you don’t think you’ll make use of the 90lb maximum load, you might prefer the Bowflex SelectTech 552 instead, which runs up to 52.5 lbs instead. You can often pick up a set for just over $400, but Amazon has a pair discounted 19% down to $349 right now as part of its Black Friday sale.

Either set is a great option if you’ve already got a home workout routine, but if you’re just starting out and want something on the cheaper side, this three-weight set of BalanceFrom Kettlebells is just $19.99 right now at Walmart and makes a versatile beginner-friendly alternative.