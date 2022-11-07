Save $150 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 in this early Black Friday Deal

Looking for a premium fitness tracker that doesn't cost the earth? With this fantastic early Black Friday deal, you can save a whopping $150 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 SmartWatch (opens in new tab) at Amazon.

This is one of our favorite fitness trackers, with the next generation scoring a solid 4/5 stars in our Garmin Forerunner 255 review. When we tested the 255, we loved the lightweight design, the high end software and the practical MIP display. It's less bulky than the Garmin Instinct 2 and cheaper than the Forerunner 955 (opens in new tab), making it a good fitness tracker for someone looking for a 'serious' tracker, without paying the higher prices premium Garmin products tend to demand.

If the Garmin Forerunner 245 isn't quite what you're looking for, make sure to check our guide to the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab). It is packed with useful tips and advice to help you find a product that ticks all your boxes.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch: Was $349.99 Now $196.74 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $150 on the state-of-the-art Garmin Forerunner 245. The battery lasts up to seven days in smartwatch mode and six hours in GPS mode with music. With body battery monitoring, you can track your body's energy levels and choose the best times for activity and the best times for rest.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 is one of the best Garmin watches (opens in new tab) you can buy, and with a handy 44% off, you can snap one up for $150 less just before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Features include a gorilla glass watch face, free adaptive training plans from Garmin coach, or you can create your own custom workouts if that's more your style. Safety and tracking features include incident detection (during select activities), which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts through smartphone.

Features such as the body battery and running dynamics tracking evaluates your current training status to indicate if you’re undertraining or overdoing it. Garmin also offers additional performance monitoring features, so if you're a junkie for stats and analysis, you can get into the nitty gritty information that the watch stores after each workout. Track everything from your recovery time to your stress levels and sleep.

Once paired with your smartphone, you will get notifications straight to your watch, so you can stay connected even when you're out on the trail. You can also use the Garmin Connect app to track pregnancy and menstrual cycles, making it super useful for women.

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.