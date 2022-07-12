Decking out your home gym doesn't have to be a costly affair, which is why we've got five fantastic Prime Day fitness bargains for under $50 to get you started.

Amazon Prime Day is here again, and while you could be navigating the endless pages of deals and discounts, we've saved you some time by rounding up some of the best affordable fitness (opens in new tab) equipment to fuel your workouts including kettlebells, dumbbells, and resistance bands.

If you're a fan of the free weights but struggling for home workout ideas (opens in new tab), why not snap up the Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell (opens in new tab) for just $33.75 on Amazon during the Prime Day period? Regardless of how (or where) you prefer to train, this range of equipment promises a sweaty full body blitz to build strength, torch your core, and ramp up calorie burn.

The cost of living crisis has got us all behaving more frugally with our spending – particularly when it comes to leisure activities – but you don't have to break the bank to cash in on your health. Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to reap the rewards and stock up on your favorite kit.

Check out some of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) to help you stay on top of your goals and best yoga mats (opens in new tab) to exercise on, or read on to see what savings you can make on fitness equipment this Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day deals for under $50

(opens in new tab) Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell Set of Weights| Was $46.96 Now $33.75 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 28% on the Yes4All Coated Kettlebell set of weights between 5lb-15lb this Prime Day. Perfect for a full body workout in the comfort of your home, this high-quality cast iron set has grippy handles and a vinyl coating to reduce noise and damage, plus a flat bottom for performing rows and deficit push-ups.

(opens in new tab) ELEVTAB Suspension Trainer| Was $69.99 Now $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Elevate any workout with the ELEVTAB Suspension Trainer and save a staggering 43% in the process. Packs come with four resistance settings, two resistance straps, one extension strap, one elastic band, one door anchor, and a handy guide – perfect for on-the-go leg curls, tricep extensions, and more.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Neoprone Workout Dumbbell Set| Was $65.12 Now $34.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Pick up the Amazon Basics Neoprone Workout Dumbbell set for nearly half price! This set of three cast iron weights (including storage rack) packs versatility into your workouts wherever you are. The non-slip grip and hex shape provides unmatched stability for floor work and outdoor exercise.

(opens in new tab) HemingWeigh Yoga Kit| Was $59.99 Now $49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The HemingWeigh Yoga Kit now has 17% off on Amazon Prime Day. This comprehensive yoga bundle features a thick yoga mat, supportive blocks, towels, and yoga strap for easing out sore muscles before class. It's the perfect solution for keen yogis looking to save some dosh.

(opens in new tab) Ally Peaks Pull Up Bar For Doorway| Was $42.99 Now $27.11 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Build a sculpted core, back, and biceps with this Ally Peaks pull up bar set which saves you 37% this Prime Day. The thick steel bar fixes to doorways and holds up to 40lb of bodyweight. Each set comes with two resistance bands, two handles, and door anchor – perfect for hanging crunches, pull ups, dips, and more.

This year's Amazon Prime Day event will take place on 12th and 13th July, but you can snap up deals on fitness equipment anytime. We'll update this guide with the best deals on fitness equipment as we see them, so you can train from home without it costing an arm and a leg.

For more, check out our Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 (opens in new tab).

More incredible Prime Day fitness bargains