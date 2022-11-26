The Fitbit Versa 2 has dropped to under $100 in the Black Friday sales

One of our favorite fitness trackers is down by 34% at Amazon — save a bundle on the Fitbit Versa 2.

Looking for a reliable fitness tracker or thinking of buying your first running watch? With this fantastic Black Friday deal you can save a tidy $51 (opens in new tab) on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Amazon  — bringing it down to under $100. If you're looking for a Christmas gift for the fitness lover in your life, or know someone looking for a decent smartwatch, this may be the deal for you.

This is one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) of the older Versa generation, scoring a solid 4.6/5 from over 150,000 Amazon reviews. It's a great mid-range fitness tracker, originally released in 2019, and it's sleek and simple to use. If you want an easy-to-use running watch with a decent-sized screen, the Fitbit Versa 2 is the smartwatch for the job. You can even receive calls, texts, calendar and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby, plus send quick replies and a voice replies on Android.

A heart rate monitor, calorie tracking, sleep tracking and pedometer gives you all of your core health data. Built in Amazon Alexa also allows you to get quick news and information, check the weather, set timers and alarms, control your smart home devices and more all through the sound of your voice.

If the Fitbit Versa 2 isn't quite what you're looking for, make sure to check our guide to the best Fitbit (opens in new tab). We've tested a number of other models, and the guide is packed with useful tips to help you find a product that ticks all your boxes. 

The Fitbit Versa 2 gives you the ability to track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, as well as heart rate, time asleep and restlessness, and then gives you a sleep score to help you better understand your sleep quality each night. This can be life changing, and is one of the best features that the Fitbit Versa 2 offers (in our opinion).

You can also take it with you into the shower or pool, with water resistance up to 50 meters. This fitness tracker can be your best training buddy, giving you all the analysis you might want and rewarding you for hitting your goals. You'll also be able to stay motivated by connecting with friends, competing in challenges, earning badges and celebrating goal milestones. 

You can connect your new Fitbit Versa 2 to your smartphone and get texts on the go, and even piggyback of your phone's GPS if you're worried about the lack of GPS in the watch itself. 

We concluded that the Fitbit Versa 2 is an ideal fitness tracker for those who want to start getting active but don't want to spend loads on one of the newer models. Metrics like steps, calories and heart rate are important at any point of your fitness journey, but none more so than when starting out, and the Fitbit Versa 2 covers all these bases.

More Black Friday Fitbit deals

Not what you're looking for? Our guide to the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) will help you pick the best smartwatch for your needs and preferences.  

