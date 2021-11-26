Save 32% on the DMASUN spin bike with this Black Friday deal

Exercise bikes are the perfect way to get fit without impact on your knees and other joints. And with spinning classes online, you can get a full-body workout from the comfort of your living room. For Black Friday, this high-rated DMASUN exercise bike is on sale for 32% off at Amazon or $299.99, compared with the retail price of $439.99.

We like this exercise bike because compared with other spin bikes, this one has a bigger flywheel weight. With a heavier flywheel, you'll get more momentum. So even though it takes a little extra initial push to get it moving, the wheel will keep moving for longer afterward. And the company claims the bike goes through 138 tests before it leaves the factory to ensure a longer-lasting ride. Plus, DMASUN's updated magnet resistance means your ride will be smooth with less friction. Compared with wool felt brake pads, magnetic resistance means you don't have to replace the brake pads. Grab this amazing stationary bike right now with this terrific Black Friday deal.

DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary: was $439, DMASUN Indoor Cycling Bike Stationary: was $439, now $299.99 at Amazon

At 32% off, this stationary bike is a steal. And the high-quality flywheel and design (the bike is heavier than other spin bikes), you'll get a smooth and stable ride. It comes with a LCD monitor and iPad holder, and the wider seat should add comfort to your workout.

Exercising on an indoor bike can be a great way to add cardio to your fitness routine without the high-impact of some other sports, such as running. And the DMASUN stationary bike has a lot of features that will enhance your biking routine, including a wider seat for extra comfort, a heavy flywheel for longer-lasting spin, an LCD screen to look at progress, an iPad holder as well as transport wheels and anti-skid cage pedal design. The seat and handlebars are also adjustable for any height and build. Plus, since riders have different postures while on the move, the multi-handle is a convenient way to accommodate that and help you to target different body parts.

The resistance knob on the bike makes it easy to adjust to whatever level you need throughout your workout, so you can target both strength and endurance goals over time.

A built-in water bottle holder means you can stay hydrated for longer during a spin class or other workout. Customers also get a 12-month parts replacement certificate, with customer service promising to answer your questions and concerns within 12 hours.

