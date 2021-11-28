Save $250 on Bowflex adjustable dumbbells for Cyber Monday

For anyone who is interested in adding to their home gym, or just getting in shape with weights, adjustable dumbbells are the way to go. Not only do you save loads of space since each dumbbell can adjust through a range of pounds, you can also smoothly switch from one weight to the next without having to put anything on the floor.

Right now for Cyber Monday, the hot brand Bowflex has their SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell on sale right now at Amazon for $299, for a 46% savings, or $250 off. These Bowflex home weights can be dialed from 5 to 52.5 pounds, in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds, all in a set of two dumbbells. Plus, this Cyber Monday dumbbells set deal comes with a one-year JRNY Membership (a $149 value), a fitness app that evaluates your fitness level and then curates daily, personalized workouts. These workouts then change over time as you get stronger and fitter. The current deal is the lowest price for this product on Amazon since 2017, so grab it now.

: $549 Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell: $549 $299 at Amazon This set of dumbbells comes with 15 weight settings, from 5 pounds to 52.5 pounds, with 2.5-pound increments up to 25 pounds. The durable molding means the weights are quiet, while the grip makes them easy to use for any exercise, from high-repetition bicep curls to squats. And right now, you'll save a whopping $250.





These Bowflex dumbbells are the equivalent of 15 sets of dumbbells. After 25 pounds, the weights can be increased in 5-pound increments up to 50 pounds, and then another 2.5 pounds for the max of 52.5 pounds. And with such a range of weights to dial between, you can do high-repetition with the lower weights and switch seamlessly to lower reps of shoulder shrugs, bicep curls or even squats — all with the turn of a dial. And you don't have to worry about clanging, as the dumbbells are coated with a soft molding for smooth lift-off, solid grip and all around comfort.

The JRNY app also allows you to sweat it out with real trainers for a range of customized classes. While in class, to change a weight setting, all you have to do is turn the dial and lock in the weight you want, while leaving the other behind.

One of the reviewers on Amazon noted that the dumbbells were a big space-saver and that the mechanism for adjusting the weights is well-designed; however, they said that you have to be careful when reinserting the dumbbells into the base to make sure none of the plates stick.

Be sure to check out Live Science's Cyber Monday adjustable dumbbells deals, or our Best home weights sets deals.