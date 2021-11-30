Get $50 off Bose Sleepbuds II with Cyber Monday deal

Does excessive noise make it difficult for you to get to sleep at night but you find that regular earbuds block out your alarm? We may have spotted the perfect Cyber Monday earbuds deal for you.

The Bose Sleepbuds II are selling for $199 at Best Buy right now, reduced by $50 until Wednesday (Dec. 1). They will guarantee you a noise-free, relaxing night’s sleep, and these earbuds will also wake you up for any alarms or emergencies.

Built around a type of speaker usually only used in hearing aids, the Bose Sleepbuds II connect via Bluetooth to the smartphone-based Bose app, from which they play various types of non-repetitive, relaxing sounds into your ears — masking any outside noises. Unlike more traditional earbuds, which simply block out sound entirely, the Sleepbuds II work by filtering out frequencies of sound associated with disruptive noises while leaving in frequencies linked to fire alarms and other necessary sounds. This means that you’ll be able to sleep through disruptive noises, but wake up in an emergency.

These amazing new earbuds will help you get the good night's sleep that you need by playing relaxing sounds through the night, while blocking out disruptive noises. Also, get up to 10 hours of power per charge, which should be enough for a full night's sleep. The Bose Sleepbuds II come with a portable case that holds up to three additional full charges.

If the only life-threatening emergency you’re waking up for is work the next day, however, you know that how you wake up can be just as important for your sleep quality as how you sleep. To accommodate for this fact, Bose designed the Sleepbuds II to wake you up slowly and restfully with a built-in alarm.

As for how you drift off, the app allows you to choose between 50 different relaxing sounds, from nature sounds, rain hitting a window, the wind rustling through a field, and even white noise. The app lets you browse through the various sounds and load the ones you like into your custom playlist. The battery lasts for a maximum of 10 hours from a single charge, giving you a full night’s sleep with no interruptions. (The included portable case holds an additional three charges.)

The headphones also help over shorter sleep-cycles too — allowing you to set a custom time for a short nap and giving you the ability to drift off quicker with its relaxing sounds.

The headphones score well on Amazon, with a rating of 4.1 out of 5 after 4,284 ratings worldwide. Users highlighted the comfort of the devices, especially when sleeping on their side, and how the earbuds cured many light-sleepers of their night-time insomnia.

This amazing Cyber Monday earbuds deal is only available today, so make sure you grab it while you still can.