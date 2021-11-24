Save $350 on your home gym with this Black Friday Weider home weights deal

It’s certainly been a wild two years for gym memberships, but if you’re looking to get back into shape this year or the next, we have an incredible Black Friday home weights deal for you. The Weider Select-a-Weight 50 lb. Adjustable Dumbbell Set is on sale now at Walmart for $309.99. The 53% reduction from the usual selling price of $659.99 nets you an eye-watering saving of $350.

The paired set of ten-in-one dumbbells comes in a compact design. A smooth selector system allows you to quickly adjust from 10 to 50 lbs on each arm so that you'll never miss a beat in your workout. This customizability also lets you tailor your workout to your needs. Whether you’re looking to strengthen or tone, the home — be that with squats or lunges; bicep or tricep curls; or sit-ups, crunches or leg raises.

Want to know how often you should work out ? The US Department of Health and Human Services recommends in its Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans that adults should do muscle-strengthening exercises of moderate or greater intensity using all major muscle groups on two or more days a week. As a beginner, guidelines say that you should be spending around 2 to 3 days a week doing full-body strength workouts for the best results, and to increase this to 3 to 4 days once you’ve reached an intermediate level.

But we don’t all have a lot of room to work out in. The great advantage of weights like these is in how little space they take up, making them ideal for exercise in home gyms or garages. Once you’ve finished, both dumbbells of the pair along with all of their weights fit into two easily-storable trays.

If you’re looking to widen your range of workouts to chest exercises, the weights also come packaged with a bench. This will require some putting together, but the easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick assembly. Once the bench is built, the finished product is sturdy and allows for six incline positions and one decline, with an adjustable seat to keep the user in place during the workout. When a weight level is selected, the plates of the dumbbell lock-in snugly and securely, giving the user a full range of motion without any of the frustrating wobbling that can plague some home weight sets.

