Black Friday Hydrow Deal: 20% off this advanced rowing machine

If you're interested in getting in shape this winter, one of the most advanced rowing machines on the market, the Hydrow is on sale.

You can bring a powerful fitness machine into your home for less with Best Buy's Black Friday Hydrow deal. Rowing machines like the Hydrow can give you a full-body workout without any impact on the joints. (While rowing machines can be better for joints, check out our rowing machines vs. treadmills article for more about which is the right fit for you and your fitness goals.)

These new machines are nothing like the clunky ones of decades past. In fact, the company says with Hydrow's computer-controlled electromagnetic drag mechanism, this machine delivers a smooth enough rowing experience you might just feel you're actually on the water. Even better, with the sweatproof touchscreen and HiFi speakers, the Hydrow can change your scenery so you're rowing down an iconic river, with sounds of birds or running water for an outdoors-y experience.

This Black Friday Hydrow deal is a savings of just over 20% at Best Buy.

Save $514 on the Hydrow Connected Rower, one of the most advanced machines on the market. It connects to live and on-demand classes led by world class athletes, and offers routines across yoga, stretching and resistance training for a totally holistic workout.

The Hydrow Connect Rowing machine can also connect to live classes that feature audio and visuals from some dreamy locations such as the Charles River in Massachusetts. (Membership to these classes is sold separately.) These courses, led by real athletes, offer a variety of fitness routines, including yoga, stretching, functional movement and resistance training.

The machine won't take up your entire living room, either, with a relatively small footprint at 4 feet high (including the screen), 86 inches long and 25 inches wide. With a mounting device that's sold separately, you can also store the machine upright for an even smaller footprint. The wheels also allow you to move it easily around the room if needed.

Plus, this rowing machine is quiet, so you won't have to turn up the volume on your headphones to a screaming level while you work out: The rower comes with an industrial-grade webbed strap so each stroke is "virtually silent," according to Hydrow.

If you're ready to take the leap and buy your own rowing machine, this Black Friday Hydrow deal will save you more than $500.

