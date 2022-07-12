Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal: Lowest price EVER on state-of-the-art fitness tracker

The Apple Watch Series 7 has received fantastic reviews since its launch in 2021 with many reviewers lauding it as the best Apple Watch yet and it's now available with a huge, 30% discount on Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab).

The Series 7 features a growing and varied range of exercise options, from Tai Chi to Pilates to dancing, along with more vanilla activities such as cycling, running and walking. So comprehensive and impressive is its list of features and tracking apps, that it landed itself top place in our round-up of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) after we tested it out earlier this year.

If you’re a fan of Strava and other third party fitness apps you’ll be pleased to learn that many of them offer native WatchOS apps that work with this latest incarnation of the Apple Watch. Should your local gym use Apple GymKit tech then your Apple Watch Series 7 will interface with any compatible machines they have, and you’ll be able to work out to your favorite Spotify or Apple Music playlists via connection to the Bluetooth headphones of choice.

The Series 7 comes with 32GB of internal storage, allowing users to save podcasts, albums or even videos to watch without the aid of an iPhone or a decent data connection, although video playback may not be particularly satisfying on the watch’s small screen.

The latest Apple Watch features health innovations, sensors and apps to monitor all areas of fitness including blood oxygen, sleep quality and activity levels. It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services.

As you’d expect from a Smartwatch with such an illustrious past, the Series 7 packs a great deal of fitness-tracking capabilities into an almost bezel-less outer shell that’s ever-so-slightly larger than its forebears. Alongside the features we’ve already mentioned you’ll find a blood oxygen monitor, fall detection, ECG and sleep tracking, all with Apple’s trademark attention to detail. You will, of course, need an iPhone to get the most out of your Series 7. In fact it’s worth noting that you won’t be able to set it up without one, but welcome additions like App Store functionality do make it feel a little more stand-alone and self-sufficient.

Owners of previous Apple Watches may find little here to urge them towards an upgrade, although the larger screen and increased charging time might be enough to convince some. For iPhone owners who’ve yet to buy a fitness tracker, this latest incarnation of the Apple Watch will showcase everything that the versatile WatchOS has to offer your fitness and personal well being. So don’t miss this fantastic Prime Day deal, it won’t last long!

