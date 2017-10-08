Archaeologists Are Hot on the Trail of These 16 Spectacular Mysteries

-
Slide 1 of 35
Who were the Sea People
Around 3,200 years ago, a group of people whom modern-day scholars often call the Sea People attacked cities and civilizations throughout the eastern Mediterranean. Many cities were destroyed and the Sea People, who may have been from the Aegean (based on the design of their pottery), settled in the Middle East.
Excavation of cities associated with the Sea People and studies of ancient texts that mention them are ongoing. In October 2017, archaeologists revealed a massive stone inscription that refers to the Sea People and was found in what was ancient Troy.
What are the Works of the Old Men?
What are the Works of the Old Men?
The Works of the Old Men, as the Bedouin called them in the early 20th century, are a variety of stone structures found in Jordan, Syria and Saudi Arabia. The structures are often difficult to make out on the ground but can be readily seen in airplanes or on satellite images. The stone structures tend to be named after the shapes they form — with "kites," "wheels" and "gates" being used to describe the shape of the structures.
Research into these structures is ongoing and Live Science is aware that researchers are about to publish a paper on new discoveries from Saudi Arabia.
Are there any hidden chambers in the Great Pyramid?
Are there any hidden chambers in the Great Pyramid?
Research carried out by the Scan Pyramids Projectindicates that there may be two unknown voids or cavities inside the Great Pyramid — the largest pyramid ever built by the ancient Egyptians. It was constructed at Gizaabout 4,500 years ago for the pharaoh Khufu.
One void is located on the northeast corner of the pyramid, while the other is located on the north face of the pyramid behind four building blocks with chevron designs (an inverted v-shape).
Some scientists who have reviewed the research have cast doubt on the findingsand more scans are being conducted to try to verify the results. New results may be announced in 2017.
Are there hidden royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings?
Are there hidden royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings?
The Valley of the Kings was used to bury Egyptian royalty from roughly the 16th to 11th centuries B.C. Most of the tombs were robbed in ancient times, although Tutankhamun's tomb was discovered largely intact in 1922.
Archaeologist Zahi Hawass said in 2013 that he believes there are undiscovered tombs in the Valley of the Kings. Of particular interest is a site where four foundation deposits have been discovered and where radar scans suggest that a tomb may be there. Though the scientists aren't sure who might be buried in that possible tomb, they have speculated it could be King Tut's wife. Hawass told Live Science that he plans to excavate at the site in the future.Slide 7 of 35
Who wrote the Dead Sea Scrolls?