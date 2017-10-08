Archaeologists Are Hot on the Trail of These 16 Spectacular Mysteries

Around 3,200 years ago, a group of people whom modern-day scholars often call the Sea People attacked cities and civilizations throughout the eastern Mediterranean. Many cities were destroyed and the Sea People, who may have been from the Aegean (based on the design of their pottery), settled in the Middle East.

Excavation of cities associated with the Sea People and studies of ancient texts that mention them are ongoing. In October 2017, archaeologists revealed a massive stone inscription that refers to the Sea People and was found in what was ancient Troy.