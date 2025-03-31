See spectacular photos from Saturday's partial solar eclipse

The partial solar eclipse on March 29 wowed skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere.

The sun in a very thin crescent shape during a solar eclipse
During Saturday's partial solar eclipse, the moon obscured nearly 90% of the sun above Nuuk, Greenland. The eclipse, which was visible across much of the Northern Hemisphere, was the first of this year's two partial solar eclipses. (Image credit: TT News Agency via Alamy Stock Photo)

On March 29, a partial solar eclipse swept across parts of the Northern Hemisphere. The edge of the moon's shadow passed across Greenland, most of Europe, northern Asia, northwestern Africa and northeastern North America, including parts of 13 U.S. states.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between Earth and the sun but only partially covers the sun's disk. Unlike in a total solar eclipse, the moon didn't completely block out the sun this time, so observers needed equipment such as eclipse glasses or pinhole cameras to view the sun safely.

Because the eclipse happened at sunrise in North America, seeing the spectacle at its best depended on having a clear view of the eastern horizon and cloudless weather. In European time zones, the eclipse unfolded at midday, making it an easier viewing experience. Sungazers in Greenland and Europe captured these stunning images of the moon taking a "bite" out of the sun.

Nuuk, Greenland

The sun makes a crescent shape during a solar eclipse with a statue of a man in the foreground

(Image credit: Leon Neal via Getty Images)

The moon slowly traverses the sun behind a statue of Lutheran missionary Hans Egede in Nuuk, Greenland. Nuuk saw nearly 90% of the sun blacked out during the March 29 eclipse.

Rouans, France

The sun during a solar eclipse is visible through dramatic clouds

(Image credit: MAYLIS ROLLAND via Getty Images)

Observers in Rouans, France, were treated to glimpses of the partial eclipse behind clouds around midday.

Brighton, England

the sun turns a red hue during a partial solar eclipse

(Image credit: Mike Hewitt via Getty Images)

The moon carves a bite out of the sun in Brighton, England.

Liverpool, England

A photo of the sun during a partial solar eclipse with the statue of a bird in the foreground

(Image credit: PAUL ELLIS via Getty Images)

Ghostly clouds obscure the sun in this eerie image of the partial eclipse behind the Liver Bird statue in Liverpool, England.

Nuuk, Greenland

The sun in a narrow crescent during an eclipse is centered above the peak of a home's roof

(Image credit: Leon Neal via Getty Images)

A slim crescent of the sun peeks out from behind the moon above a home in Nuuk, Greenland.

Turnov, Czech Republic

Two people watch an eclipse livestream together on their phones

(Image credit: CTK via Alamy Stock Photo)

Some areas, like the Czech town of Turnov, had their view of the eclipse completely obscured by clouds. Luckily, observers at the Turnov Observatory could watch livestreams of the eclipse on their phones.

Berlin, Germany

a photo of the sun during a partial solar eclipse

(Image credit: RALF HIRSCHBERGER via Getty Images)
Viewers in Berlin, Germany caught the beginnings of the eclipse behind an overcast sky.

The next partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Australia and Antarctica on Sept. 21, 2025. Those who wish to experience totality should mark their calendars for Aug. 12, 2026, when a total solar eclipse will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Russia, while other parts of Europe, as well as Africa and North America, will experience a partial eclipse that day.

Skyler Ware
Skyler Ware
Live Science Contributor

Skyler Ware is a freelance science journalist covering chemistry, biology, paleontology and Earth science. She was a 2023 AAAS Mass Media Science and Engineering Fellow at Science News. Her work has also appeared in Science News Explores, ZME Science and Chembites, among others. Skyler has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech.

