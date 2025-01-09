9 weird, wonderful and terrifying robots we've seen at CES 2025 so far — from an android companion to a robotic mixologist

LAS VEGAS — Not only have tens of thousands of people descended on Las Vegas for CES 2025, but numerous robots of all shapes and sizes are at the international tech event too. From therapeutic machines to robot dogs and everything in between, CES 2025 proved that robotics has come on in leaps and bounds in recent months.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) and engineering advancements, all kinds of cute, amusing, helpful, unusual — and terrifying — machines are now emerging. These are the highlights that Live Science picked out at this year's show.

1. Pixar-looking robotic lamp

If you crossed the iconic Pixar lamp with a stylish, wooden side table, you might get something that looks a bit like Mi-Mo. Developed by Jizai, Mi-Mo is the first iteration of the company's general-purpose customizable AI robot, with standard and pro models available. We spotted the little robot waving using one of its wooden legs and rotating its lamp face — but it can do so much more, thanks to several layers of AI software that enable the machine to adapt to its surroundings. Later this year, Jizai will release a toolkit to enable developers to build apps and software for the bot, before the company begins releasing customizable hardware. But it will set you back around $30,000 for the more advanced version.

2. A droid that can help at home

We are beginning to see more and more robots that are designed to perform tasks at home, and R2D3 is among the most advanced we've encountered to date. This droid includes AI that enables the robot to learn over time; different hardware that can be swapped, added and removed; as well as sensors that help the robot adapt to its surroundings.

3. Pool-cleaning robot that returns home to charge

Although there are plenty of intriguing pool-cleaning robots out there, the Wybot S2 Pro model is the first that's configured to return to its dock and charge wirelessly. The dock can be fitted onto the side of your pool, with the Wybot attaching itself to the unit when required. When its battery level dips below 20%, the roving robot automatically searches for its charging dock and begins to recharge — filling its battery tank up in three hours and lasting 3.5 hours between charges.

4. A spherical drone that can roll (and also fly)

Unlike most small commercial drones, which generally have four propellers in a particular arrangement above the body, HAGAMOSphere is a device with eight propellers mounted on a cubic frame and placed in a spherical chassis. The drone not only flies horizontally and vertically in any direction, but it can also roll and rotate on the ground. Its creators hope to see it deployed in various disaster-recovery scenarios in the future.

5. A humanlike android that wants to get to know you

Meet Aria — a humanlike, AI-powered android that's designed specifically to get to know you and become a companion. RealRobotix engineers used several layers of proprietary AI, combined with hardware designed to make the android as human-like as possible, to create a robot they think can bridge the gap between humanoid robots and humans. Although not quite an artificial general intelligence (AGI) agent, Aria is designed to be context-aware and can learn more about you over time — making it ideal either for commercial usage in customer-facing roles or as a romantic companion, representatives told Live Science.

6. The robot vacuum with so much under the hood

SwitchBot CES 2025 - Your future home starts with SwitchBot multitasking household robots. - YouTube Watch On

You could be forgiven for thinking this is just another robot vacuum cleaner at first glance, but popping out from the center are robot appendages — and even a display that disguises itself as the robot's face — that enable it to do so much more. The SwitchBot K20+ Pro can perform multiple tasks in the home thanks to its robotic arm and finger grips — from cleaning up trash to serving as a humidifier.

7. The robot turtle that wants to clean up the ocean

BeatBot, the creator of pool-cleaning robots, unveiled its robotic turtle concept at CES 2025. The bot can be released into vast bodies of water to help purify them and to conduct research. The solar-powered robotic turtle is a relatively small unit — around the size of a robot vacuum cleaner — and is designed to help resolve ecological challenges.

8. Samsung's Star Wars-style home droid

It's hard to believe that Ballie — the concept AI-powered robot that looks a bit like a Star Wars droid — is already five years old. But the bright yellow, rolling smart home companion is finally getting released commercially this year, Samsung representatives announced during a press conference at CES. Responding to "Hey, Ballie," the robot comes with plenty of sensors, a projector and AI features that are designed to help you complete daily tasks, such as giving you directions. It also has a 2K camera on its rear and a 4K camera on its front.

9. Unitree's backflipping quadruped

