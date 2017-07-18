To test your viewer, take it outside on a sunny day and hold the shoe box so that it lines up with its own shadow, aligning with light from the sun.

Stand so that when you look through the viewing hole, you can see a tiny circle of light on the image screen; that's the sun. During the eclipse, you'll see the shadow of the moon pass in front of the sun.

REMEMBER: Looking directly at the sun, even when it is partially covered by the moon, can cause serious eye damage or blindness. NEVER look at a partial solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Our sister site Space.com has a complete guide for how to view an eclipse safely.