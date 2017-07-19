Cracking Codes: 5 Ancient Languages Yet to Be Deciphered

From 300 B.C. to A.D. 350, the Kingdom of Kush was based at the city of Meroe in Sudan and its people used a language called Meroitic to write texts, said Claude Rilly, Director of the French archaeological mission in Sedeinga, in an article published in 2016 in the UCLA Encyclopedia of Egyptology.

"Meroitic was written in two scripts, cursive and hieroglyphic, both derived from Egyptian scripts," Rilly wrote. "The scripts were deciphered in 1907-1911 by F. Ll. Griffith, but knowledge of the language itself still remains incomplete. Without understanding the language, scholars have a difficult time accurately translating the texts.

"However, the linguistic affiliation of Meroitic has been recently established: It belongs to the Northern East Sudanic branch of the Nilo-Saharan phylum [a group of languages that are related to each other]," wrote Rilly. "Further advances in understanding the Meroitic texts are expected from comparative linguistic research made [possible] by this discovery."

Photo Credit: Alamy