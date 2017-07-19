Cracking Codes: 5 Ancient Languages Yet to Be Deciphered

"Meroitic was written in two scripts, cursive and hieroglyphic, both derived from Egyptian scripts," Rilly wrote. "The scripts were deciphered in 1907-1911 by F. Ll. Griffith, but knowledge of the language itself still remains incomplete. Without understanding the language, scholars have a difficult time accurately translating the texts.
"However, the linguistic affiliation of Meroitic has been recently established: It belongs to the Northern East Sudanic branch of the Nilo-Saharan phylum [a group of languages that are related to each other]," wrote Rilly. "Further advances in understanding the Meroitic texts are expected from comparative linguistic research made [possible] by this discovery."
The writing system used by the people of the Indus Valley civilization is undeciphered, but makes use of a series of signs. Scholars hope that one day a text will be found that is written in both the Indus Valley language and a Mesopotamian language that is already known. If such a text does exist, it may be found in Iraq or on the coasts of Arabia where trading between Mesopotamia and the Indus Valley civilization occurred.
The eruption of Thera, which occurred around 3,500 years ago, helped bring about the end of the Minoan civilization. A new group which scholars call the Mycenaeans rose to power in Crete and used their own system of writing, that has been deciphered, which scholars call Linear B.
Many of the surviving texts are now in the Louvre Museum and in 2013 an agreement was reached between the Louvre Museum and the Cuneiform Digital Library Initiative to digitize all the museum’s Proto-Elamite texts. It is hoped that the digitization initiative will make it easier for scholars to gain access to the surviving texts.
The small number of surviving Cypro-Minoan texts and the short length of many of those texts make decipherment difficult, Hirschfeld wrote. "Decipherment is not possible unless substantial archives are uncovered or a bilingual [text] is discovered," Hirschfeld wrote.
