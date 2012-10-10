Miniscule Molecules Get a Weigh In

This Research in Action article was provided to LiveScience in partnership with the National Science Foundation.

This scanning electron micrograph shows one of the molecule-weighing devices. When a particle or molecule lands on the bridge-like section at the center, the bridge vibrates sideways, changing the oscillating frequency in a way that reveals how much the particle weighs. The scale bar at the bottom is two microns (millionths of a meter). This technology could eventually help doctors diagnose diseases, enable biologists to study viruses and probe the molecular machinery of cells, and allow scientists to better measure nanoparticles and air pollution.

