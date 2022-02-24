Get this wild science climate change kit for kids for just £10

It’s never been more important to care about the environment – and as such, it’s never been more important to teach our children about caring for the environment. Climate change is one of the biggest threats to the Earth right now, and this Wild Science kit, available exclusively from Smyths Toys, helps children understand what it means, while (hopefully) having fun. Originally £14.99, the science kit can currently be picked up for just £10 at Amazon.

It's already sold out for online collection, but there are plenty of kits available for click and collect if you live near a Smyths store. If you can't grab one of these though, you can check out our best science kit deals page for more great offers on educational sets like this.

From the Wild Science brand, who specialise in teaching youngsters about science and the world around us through play and discovery, the Climate Change kit contains over 46 tools and ingredients to be used in a variety of home experiments and investigations. The 28-page book, included in the set, provides all the information you need to get started. Using the materials in the box, kids can create their own micro-climate which can, hopefully, demonstrate first-hand the effects of climate change.



Wild Science Climate Change Kit - Was £14.99 now £10 at Amazon.

According to the listing on Smyth’s Toys, the set allows children to “grow and eat their own crops, irrigate a desert, create rainfall and save real ice glaciers”. It also helps children understand about rising ocean levels, toxic emissions and provides the tools needed to measure winds (that you can apparently create yourself). That sounds like an awful lot to be packed into a set costing just £10, but even if it’s successful at a fraction of those, it’s a very useful set for a science-curious youngster.

Smyths reckons that the Wild Science Climate Change kit is suitable for children aged over 8, which feels like a good guide to us. But if your younger child is eager to learn about the world around them, there’s no reason you can’t engage them with science earlier. Just ensure an adult is supervising any play session with the Wild Science Climate Change kit as it contains a couple of chemicals and lots of small parts.

