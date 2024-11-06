Why buy a telescope on Black Friday?

Even the simplest of telescopes can be an incredibly powerful device — it can bring the distant wonders of the universe right into your own home or garden. It’s a wonderful gift for a curious child, or for an adult who would like to expand their mind. It might support a lifelong hobby, or even spark the imagination and dreams of a little one, inspiring them to become an astronaut, an astronomer or even a telescope designer.

And right now, it’s the perfect time of year to buy one. The nights are getting longer and longer in the northern hemisphere, so there are endless opportunities for stargazing, and it’s also a great time of year to witness incredible events in the skies, from the supermoons in October to the Leonid meteor showers which will be active for most of November, peaking around November 17-18 2024.

When is Black Friday?

November is a great time of year to do some stargazing. It is also the month of Black Friday, the biggest retail event of the year. This year, Black Friday falls on Friday, November 29, 2024, the day after the Thanksgiving holidays.

For many people, Black Friday now marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, and we've seen for ourselves that it's a great opportunity to pick up much-wanted gifts at discounted prices.

Cyber Monday (which falls on Monday, December 2, immediately after Black Friday) is actually the busiest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe Analytics, the total online sales on Cyber Monday 2023 totaled an astonishing $12.4 billion in the U.S.

Traditionally, Black Friday events were more based on in-store sales, while Cyber Monday — as you would guess from the name — was more focused on online business. But now, for many online retailers, the days run together and form one big online event.

These retailers now battle each other to get the customer’s attention — and money — so it’s a great time to pick up some deals, especially on telescopes.

Will I get a good deal on telescopes on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

This month has seen the brightest comet in a decade shoot through our skies, the Northern Lights visible again from many parts of the USA and the UK, and three consecutive supermoons. All this means that interest in stargazing is at something of a peak, which may lead to price hikes. With that in mind, it’s important, when it comes to Black Friday deals, to make sure the 'original' price has not been exaggerated to make the discount seem better. We will keep an eye on that for you.

That said, there are plenty of genuine bargains to be had. One of the best-known telescope manufacturers, Celestron, usually reduces its telescope prices for Black Friday, as do Orion, Unistellar and Meade. And of course, many retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and B&H who stock these and other brands will have their own discounts available.

One thing worth bearing in mind when you go telescope shopping is that in 2020, during the COVID-19 lockdown, demand for telescopes and other stargazing equipment skyrocketed. However, telescope production suffered the same stoppages, lockdowns and delays as many other industries. As a result, many brands had huge supply issues — and while they’ve worked hard to get back on track, there are still some delays.

Stock is still harder to get hold of than usual, so keep checking back here, as we keep all our guides updated with reviews of the best telescopes — whether you're looking for a beginners telescope or an advanced telescope for seasoned astronomers — and also frequently check stock levels.

Why wait until Black Friday to buy a telescope?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the cost of living rising and rising, we are all keen to make savings where we can and are perhaps more mindful of where we are spending our money. So naturally you will want the best telescope that your money can buy. Luckily we have extensively reviewed telescopes , from the best options for those on a tight budget to the very best smart telescope. We keep that updated with all the latest prices, which include discounts outside of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday periods.