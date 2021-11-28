Save 26% on this Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush deal this Cyber Monday

Like to brush and floss your teeth but struggle to find the time to do both? Well, now you can do both at the same time with this Waterpik's Sonic-Fusion toothbrush deal, now on sale for just $148 on Amazon.

The Sonic-Fusion toothbrush provides the best of both worlds when it comes to dental hygiene. It is the combination of two of Waterpik's leading products; the advanced rechargeable sonic electric toothbrush, which thoroughly cleans the surface of teeth, and the cutting edge water flosser, which cleans between the teeth and below the gumline where bristles can't reach. The result is a teeth cleaning experience that is clinically proven to be twice as effective as regular brushing and flossing.

The main toothbrush looks like a sleek and stylish version of any regular rechargeable toothbrush, with the exception of a small opening in the center of the replaceable brush head that releases a powerful stream of water. The toothbrush is connected to a 14-ounce water reservoir by a hose which allows for up to 60 seconds of water flossing. The reservoir also includes a stand-in charging base that keeps your device at optimum efficiency.

now $148 at Amazon Waterpik Sonic-Fusion toothbrush: was $199.99 , now $148 at Amazon

Save $52 and maximize your dental hygiene with the Sonic-Fusion toothbrush, which combines the benefits of brushing and flossing into one quick and easy clean.

The Sonic-Fusion toothbrush has three main settings — brush, floss and brush-floss — that you can seamlessly switch between with a single press of a button, meaning you can mix up your cleaning method. It also comes with 10 different power levels for flossing so you can find the perfect pressure for your daily clean.

The main toothbrush can also be disconnected from the water reservoir for limited portable usage. It also comes with a deluxe travel case so you can transport it safely and in style. A recharge indicator on the handle also tells you how much power you have left. However, for the best performance, you should keep the toothbrush at maximum charge when possible.

The Sonic-Fusion toothbrush comes with a 2-minute timer with 30-second pacer, to help make sure you are cleaning for long enough, as well as two replacement flossing brush heads so you won't need to spend any more money for a while.

For an even better clean you can also add your favorite mouthwash to the water reservoir, although you should clean the tank afterward if this is something you want to try out.

The Sonic-Fusion toothbrush has earned the American Dental Association Seal of Acceptance, so you can buy it with complete confidence that you're getting a quality product. It also comes with a three-year limited warranty.

