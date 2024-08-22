Save over $1,500 on this medium format Fujifilm camera at Target

While many professional photographers opt for full-frame cameras, high-end photography like fashion, commercial and art photography benefit from the larger sensors in medium format cameras. These are capable of capturing images that are closer to what we can see with the human eye. The superior image quality, higher dynamic range and color depth are particularly beneficial for producing large, high-resolution prints.

Medium format cameras are typically more expensive than full-frame, APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras, ranging anywhere from $3,000 up to $15,000-plus. If you're looking to invest in your first medium format camera and also want a lens and extras to go along with it, then this Fujifilm GFX100S II camera and lens bundle deal at Target is a great place to start to save you some cash.

The whopping 102-megapixel sensor captures stunning detail with extraordinary depth, texture and tonality. Combined with the advanced X-Processor 5 imaging engine, this powerful camera delivers exceptional image quality and high-speed performance.

Medium format cameras tend to have slower burst rates and a shallower buffer, so they certainly aren't considered the best cameras for wildlife photography in the slightest. However, the newly released Fujifilm GFX100S II has subject recognition, continuous autofocus and 7 FPS shooting, opening it up to more shooting possibilities.

Fujifilm GFX100S II Mirrorless Medium Format Camera + GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR Lens bundle: was $9,359.99 now $7,799.90 at Target Save $1,560.09 on the newly released medium format Fujifilm GFX100S II with GF 110mm f/2 R LM WR lens bundle at Target. It comes with a whole host of accessories to get you started, including lens filters, 64GB memory card, tripod, bag and more.

This Fujifilm GFX100S II camera and lens bundle deal is the same price as it is when you buy the camera and lens separately, however, it comes with a ton of accessories and extras to save you money.

You'll get:

- Professional MC 3 Piece Filter Kit, 77mm UV/CPL/F

- Wireless Remote Shutter Release

- 1 x battery

- 64GB SF-M Tough Series UHS-II SDXC Memory Card

- USB Type A to USB Type C cable

- Cleaning kit

- Micro HDMI Cable To HDMI 6 Ft

- Hand Strap

- 12 Inch Flexible Vlogging Tripod

- Memory Card Wallet

- USB Card Reader, SD/microSD

- Video Tripod 72-Inch

- Corel Photo, Video, & Art Suite Deluxe

- Camera Travel Bag

- LED Video Camera Light

Key features: 102 MP medium format sensor, 7 FPS burst rate, 8 stops image stabilization, 1.95 pounds (883 grams), weather resistant, 5.76-million dot high-resolution EVF, 4K 30fps video.

Product launched: June 2024.

Price history: As the camera is only a couple of months old, it hasn't come down in price and is still retailing for $4,999 separately, with the lens at $2,799. This deal, however, is great for stocking up on extras like cards, filters and bags for your growing collection.

Reviews consensus: We are yet to review the Fujifilm GFX100S II, but the image quality looks exceptional and its new and improved autofocus and subject detection features could be a total game-changer in the medium format world. We look forward to getting our hands on it.

TechRadar: Not yet rated | Digital Camera World: ★★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You're a professional who needs the detail a 102 MP sensor provides and wants some of the newer autofocus and subject detection tech inspired by the best full frame models.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're anything less than a professional photographer doing high-end commercial work. We'd also not recommend it for astro, as the best astrophotography cameras have a much lower resolution to prevent too much noise.

