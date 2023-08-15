Save $85 on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds at Amazon

Today’s deal is on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds , which have been reduced by a massive $85 at Amazon , representing a 50% saving. Yes, you read that right. Half-price on these earphones for a limited time only!

With every purchase, you get four ergonomic earbuds and wing sizes. This means there’s a fit for everyone’s needs. The audio is crystal clear and high-resolution, and we loved that they were noise-canceling when we tested them ourselves.

But what else makes them one of the best running headphones on the market? They come in a sleek and compact pod that can be charged in as little as 15 minutes. You’re able to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once, something you don’t often see with running earphones. The bass is punchy and intense, helping you to hear music in a different light.

You really do get a lot of value for your money. So, if this all sounds too good to miss, grab yourself a pair before they sell out!

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro Earbuds Was: $169.99

Now: $84.99 at Amazon

Overview: A top-rated pair of running headphones, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds are noise-canceling, waterproof, and have a battery life of up to 32 hours with the charging case.

Key features:

Smart enabled/compatibility: Yes

Waterproof: IPX4 waterproof

Battery life: 8 hours of playtime (up to 32 hours with charging case) and 15-minute charge time

Bluetooth: Yes, up to 2 devices

Noise-canceling: Yes

Product launched: October 2021

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Both Amazon and Walmart are offering the same price, whereas Best Buy’s price hasn’t been discounted.

Price comparison: Amazon: $84.99 | Walmart: $84.99 | Best Buy: $169.99

Reviews consensus: Brilliant sound quality, touch control, and multi-Bluetooth connectivity still skyrocket these earphones up the charts for us, and your ears won’t tire of wearing them either.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½

Featured in guides: Best running headphones

Buy it if: You want true-wireless noise-canceling earphones that offer intense bass and crystal-clear audio clarity. There are four earbuds and wing options to choose from, which means there’s a fit for everyone’s needs. During testing, we appreciated that they can be charged in 15 minutes, and you can even connect to two Bluetooth devices at once.

Don't buy it if: For some people, the earbuds may feel chunky and stick out of their ears, making them feel insecure. When we tested them, we found that it was easy to activate the touch controls while trying to readjust the buds, resulting in skipped songs and accidental pauses. The battery life also drains quicker with active noise canceling on.