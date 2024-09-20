Save $500 on Nikon Z6 II accessory bundle at Adorama

If you're looking for early deals ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on October 8-9, you can save $500 on the Nikon Z6 II at Adorama, and you even get a few accessories thrown in for good measure.

Nikon Z6 II accessory bundle was $1,996.95 now $1,496.95 at Adorama

We reviewed the Nikon Z6 II over on Space.com and thought it was a very capable package all-round, and an ideal option for semi-pros or advanced amateur photographers looking to get into a mirrorless or full frame system. It has excellent image quality thanks to its 24.5MP sensor and fantastic performance across the board.

While we haven't named it in our best astrophotography cameras and best cameras for wildlife photography guides, that doesn't mean it isn't a compelling option in those categories, rather better models with upgraded tech have been released since. That said, it's still a fantastic price and an extremely capable camera. It has impressive low-light performance for those of you who are interested in astro, and its 14FPS burst rate and accurate autofocus make for a great wildlife camera.

Nikon Z6 II accessory bundle: was $1,996.95, Now $1,496.95 at Adorama Save $500 on this Nikon Z6 II bundle and get this 24.5MP full frame camera, 64GB SanDisk memory card, a Slinger carry case and strap, and a ProOptic screen protector and cleaning kit.

Read our Amazon Prime Big Deals Days page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit, optical equipment and science gear as we enter the fall sales event.

Image 1 of 1 This bundle is the same price as many other retailers, but you get the included accessories as a bonus when you buy from Adorama. (Image credit: Nikon, Sandisk, Slinger, ProOptic, )

In this Nikon Z6 II Adorama deal, you get the camera itself, plus a 64GB SanDisk memory card, a Slinger shoulder bag and camera strap, and a ProOptic cleaning kit and screen protector. It's not any cheaper than it is at other retailers, but other retailers are only selling the body, not the accessory bundle. That said, we still think it's a worthwhile deal, as you can never have enough cards, and even if the included bag doesn't outperform your main camera backpack, it would be good for storing your gear if nothing else.

Key features: BSI-CMOS 24.5MP full-frame sensor, Z mount, 100- 51,200 ISO range, 4K 60p video, dual card slots, 1.5 lbs/675g.

Product launched: November 2020.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: The Nikon Z6 II had been $100 more expensive until the start of September, and before that, we only saw this same price of $1,496.95 during Prime Day during the summer.

Price comparison: Walmart: $1,475.97 (body only) | Amazon: $1,496.95 (body only)

Reviews consensus: With strong performance all-round, it's a compelling option for users looking to upgrade or pros looking for a second body. Although newer autofocus systems are a lot more advanced, we found it reliable and accurate, plus the functionality is consistent and impressive.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Space: ★★★★

✅ Buy it if: You are buying your first mirrorless or full frame camera and don't have the budget for brand new models costing $3,000+.

❌ Don't buy it if: You already own the Z6, as it doesn't have enough improvements to warrant the upgrade. You might want to consider the newer Nikon Z6 III if you want to stick to what you know.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.