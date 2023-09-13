Save 20% on the stylish Garmin Venu Sq 2 fitness watch at Amazon

Today’s deal is on one of the best fitness trackers on the market. Yes, the Garmin Venu Sq 2 is on sale at Amazon, having been reduced by 20% for a limited time only .

Before you purchase it, you’re going to want to know more. That’s fine because we can tell you there’s a lot to admire. The battery can last up to 11 days, the screen is sharp and bright, and we found the heart rate tracking to be especially accurate.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 has 4GB memory, an in-built GPS, and sleep tracking. You get plenty of Garmin’s hardcore sport-tracking genetics with this watch, including steps, heart rate, calories, Body Battery, and stress. There are 32 different exercise modes that let you track your workouts.

Sound good? Great. Then grab yourself one now before it’s too late!

Garmin Venu Sq 2

Was: $249.99

Now: $199.99 at Amazon

Overview: The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android, has a battery life of up to 11 days, and has an in-built GPS.

Key features:

Software: Garmin Connect

Compatibility: iOS and Android

Battery life: Up to 11 days

Memory: 4GB

Display: 1.41” AMOLED

GPS: Yes

Water resistance: No

Heart rate monitor: Yes

Sleep tracking: Yes

Music storage: No

Product launched: September 2022

Price history: This deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last 30 days. Both Amazon and Walmart are offering the same price.

Price comparison: Amazon: $199.99 | Walmart: $199.99

Reviews consensus: Garmin’s Venu Sq 2 gets a big display upgrade over the original. The Sq 2 has clear advantages over both the Apple Watch SE and Fitbit Versa 4. Its stat accuracy is better than Fitbit’s. Battery life is a world apart from Apple’s. As with any other great Garmin, the Venu Sq 2 provides good exercise tracking chops in a watch you don’t have to charge that often.

Live Science: ★★★★ | Coach: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want a light fitness tracker that has a bright and sharp display screen. With the Garmin Venu Sq 2, you get plenty of Garmin’s hardcore sport-tracking genetics, ideal if you’re switching over from one of our other best Garmin watches . The battery can last up to 11 days, and during testing, we found the heart rate tracking to be especially accurate.

Don't buy it if: An altimeter is important to you. Unfortunately, you can’t check your altitude or record the number of stairs you climb on the Garmin Venu Sq 2. Furthermore, one thing we didn’t like during testing was that the GPS can take up to a couple of minutes to triangulate when you’re in a new area. This became frustrating at times.