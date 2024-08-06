Bushnell PowerView 2 10x42 binoculars now cheaper than Prime Day

Don't miss out on this fantastic deal on the Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 binoculars, now available for just $40.97 at Amazon. This is their lowest-ever price — even cheaper than they were during Prime Day, providing excellent value for both casual and more experienced users.

Save $59 on the Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 binoculars at Amazon.

Equipped with 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, they offer bright, sharp and clear images. The multi-coated lenses enhance light transmission and reduce glare, making them ideal for birdwatching, wildlife observation and getting a closer look at the action during sports events.

Bushnell has a reputation for quality and reliability, and we think they produce some of the best binoculars on the market, so whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or just need a reliable pair of binoculars for occasional use, we think this deal offers exceptional value on a high-quality pair of optics.

Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42: was $99.99 now $40.97 at Amazon Save $59.02 on the Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 binoculars, featuring 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, delivering bright and clear images. Ideal for outdoor activities like birdwatching and sports events, they're a reliable and versatile choice.



Image 1 of 1 Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 now lowest ever price of $40.97 at Amazon. (Image credit: Bushnell)

In this Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 deal, the binoculars come with a neck strap and carry case for safe storage and to protect them during transportation.

They're built with a durable and lightweight aluminum-alloy chassis to withstand tough conditions, while the non-slip rubber armor provides a secure and comfortable grip, perfect for a range of activities. The downside, however, is that they aren't waterproof or fogproof, so you'll need to be careful when using them in outdoor terrain to prevent them from getting wet.

They're available in multiple configurations, and the Bushnell Powerview 2 10x50 are also reduced, now 25% off for anyone wanting a better pair for low-light applications. We've also spotted the Bushnell Powerview 2 20x50 are 27% off, with a magnification to match some of the best binoculars for stargazing.

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Key features: 10x magnification, 42mm objective lens diameter, multi-coated lenses, approx 288 ft field of view at 1,000 yards, 17mm eye relief, a close focus distance of 23 ft / 7m, weighing 1.56 lbs / 709g.

Product launched: August 2020.

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 was $43.97 during and after Prime Day. They'd been slowly dropping in price before that, being listed at just under $55 in May 2024. Up until then, they'd been fluctuating between $60 and $80.

Price comparison: Amazon: $40.97 | Walmart: $90.51 | B&H: $79.99

Reviews consensus: While we haven't reviewed the Bushnell Powerview 2 10x42 binoculars, 70% of Amazon users gave them 5/5 stars, giving them an overall average score of 4.5/5 stars. They strike a perfect balance of being lightweight but still durable and providing excellent clarity for birdwatching — they're fantastic value for money.

✅ Buy it if: You want a good pair of binoculars that won't break the bank and can be used for a number of applications.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a waterproof pair that also won't fog up when transitioning between warm and cold climates.

Check out our other guides to the best air purifiers, air purifiers for allergies, the best telescopes, microscopes for students, binoculars, rowing machines, electric toothbrushes and more.