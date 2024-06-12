Bushnell PowerView 2 binoculars deal: Now under $50 at Amazon

If you're looking for a great all-purpose pair of binoculars you can use for stargazing, wildlife watching or taking to a sports game but you don't want to break the bank — these binos are worth considering as we gear up for Amazon Prime Day in July.

They come in a range of options, such as 10x25, 10x50, 12x50, 16x32 and 20x50 (all at different price points, of course) — but Amazon is running this limited-time deal on the 10x42 pair of the Bushnell PowerView 2 binoculars. Some of the other models are also discounted, so it's worth checking out the other options if the 10x42 pair isn't exactly what you're looking for.

We think they're ideal for beginners thanks to their powerful magnification and wide objective lenses, and at this low price point, they're a great option if you're thinking of buying your first pair of binos but don't want to spend too much. They do have their drawbacks, though, as they aren't waterproof or fogproof, plus the 15mm eye relief may be a little short if you wear glasses. But for the price, we really can't complain.

Bushnell PowerView 2 10x42 binoculars: was $99.99, now $46.97 at Amazon Save $53 and grab these handy beginner binoculars for under $50 at Amazon — ideal for all-around general use, whether that's wildlife watching, stargazing or taking in the view from the cheap seats. This deal is only for a limited time, so you'll have to be quick so you don't miss out.

While this is a worthwhile deal, they're normally priced at around the $60/$70 mark rather than the $99.99 Amazon is currently advertising, but still, $46.97 is the cheapest they've been since last summer so it's still worth taking advantage of this limited time deal.

Bushnell is a well-known, trusted brand when it comes to the best binoculars, and if you're looking for the best binoculars for stargazing on a budget, we think they're a great option for anyone new to the hobby. If you're more experienced with binoculars, you might want to check out our Bushnell Forge 15x56 binocular review.

Key features: 10x magnification, 42 mm objective lens diameter, 15 mm eye relief, aluminum alloy chassis, 22.2 oz / 630 g.

Product launched: 2020

Sign up for the Live Science daily newsletter now Get the world’s most fascinating discoveries delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Price history: As we mentioned above, they usually sit around $60-$70, but this lower price of $46.97 is only available at Amazon for a limited time. They were a similar price last Prime Day, so they might be reduced again closer to the time if they put the price up after this deal ends — but we can't guarantee it.

Reviews consensus: The Bushnell PowerView 2 has an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 at Amazon, with 71% of the reviews being five stars. But it's worth keeping in mind that this rating covers all the different options within the PowerView 2 style.

Buy it if: You're looking for a budget pair of binos for general-purpose use before you commit to investing in a better pair. They're also quite compact and lightweight, ideal for taking on camping trips or throwing into your bag when you go traveling.

Don't buy it if: You want a better quality pair of binos that will last you a long time. They're not waterproof or fogproof, and there isn't any ED glass that you find in the pricier options, plus the 15mm eye relief may be a little short if you wear glasses.