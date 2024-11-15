The best value rowing machine we've ever tested now has a $101 saving in this early Black Friday deal

If you're in the market for a rowing machine that won't break the bank or take up too much floor space when not in use, the ProForm 750R is a great option. It's foldable and has a budget-friendly price tag at its usual price, but it's now even better value with a $101 saving in this early Black Friday deal.



Get the ProForm 750R rowing machine for $598 in this Black Friday deal at Walmart.



We rated the ProForm 750R as the best value model in our guide to the best rowing machines. We also awarded it four out of five stars in our ProForm 750R review, where we praised it for its quiet operation, smooth rowing action, and value for money.

Image 1 of 3 Once assembled the rower is a sturdy piece of kit. (Image credit: Patricia Carswell) While the 750R doesn't come with a screen, there's an adjustable slot above the console for adding your own tablet. (Image credit: Patricia Carswell) Included in the price is a month's subscription to ProForm's iFit online training app which comes with a number of rowing workouts. (Image credit: Patricia Carswell)

Head to our Black Friday deals page for big discounts on the best health and fitness kit and science gear.

Magnetic rowing machines feel very different to air or water models as the resistance is constant and doesn't build through your stroke. This can feel a little strange at first but you soon get used to it.

The ProForm 750R requires some assembly and you'll need an extra pair of hands to help with the build. When not in use, it folds up nicely with a smooth action unlike the more clunky transitions of some other budget-orientated rowers.

While the rower comes with a console showing basic data such as calories burned, rowing distance and speed (split/500m), session time, and strokes per minute, there's no online connectivity or screen. There is Bluetooth syncing to a heart rate monitor (you'll need to buy one separately) though and you can slot in your own tablet above the console.

Included in the price is a one-month subscription to ProForm's iFit online training facility which includes a wide range of video workouts with some of them led by Olympic athletes.

Key features: 24 levels of magnetic resistance, foldable design, Bluetooth HRM connectivity, dimensions 422”W x 86.5”D x 45.5”H, weight 116 lb, user weight limit 250 lb.

Price history: The ProForm 750R cost $999 at launch, but is now priced at $699 at retailers not running deals on the rower. Best Buy has almost matched the current Walmart $598 deal price, but not quite.

Price comparison: Best Buy: $598.99 | Lowe's: $699 | Dick's Sporting Goods: $699

Reviews consensus: Rated as our best value rowing machine, we gave it four out of five stars in our review. The 750R has picked up mostly identical scores where reviewed, with testers being impressed by its quiet magnetic action, foldable action, and the model being an affordable route into guided rowing.

Fit&Well: ★★★★ | Coach: ★★★★

Featured in: Best rowing machines

✅ Buy it if: You want a great value rowing machine that's quiet in operation and takes up minimal space when not in use.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want a model with smart connectivity and an in-built screen.

