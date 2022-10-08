Nine great supplement deals in the Prime Early Access Sale

While a 'diet first' approach is always best when it comes to getting our essential nutrients, the right supplements can make a huge difference to our health and wellbeing. The trouble is, some of them can come with a hefty price tag. With this in mind, we've pulled together the best supplement deals on Amazon right now, saving you up to 54% on great dietary supplements to support your health and wellness.

High-end supplement brands like Solgar are getting on board with the Prime Early Access Sale, offering nearly 30% off their Vitamin C formula (opens in new tab) and bringing the price down from $37.29 to $26.42. Or, for more budget friendly options, the Nature's Way Alive! Women's Multivitamins are now over 15% off ($18.62) (opens in new tab) and Now Supplements' Vitamin D3 softgels are 48% off (opens in new tab), saving you $18.13.

Savings events like the Prime Early Access Sale are a great opportunity to invest in your health, without sacrificing your wallet. Right now, you can enjoy big savings on everyday health essentials, like the best magnesium supplement (opens in new tab) or the best multivitamin for women (opens in new tab).

Looking to stock up on top of the range supplements? We've pulled together the best deals from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to see you through the next few months.

(opens in new tab) Source Naturals Wellness Formula| Was $48.50 , Now $23.92 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save big on these daily immune system defense capsules, now just $23.92 in the Prime Early Access Sale. With over 30 powerful ingredients, including antioxidants, herbal extracts, vitamins and minerals, including high-potency vitamin C, plus more than 30 other vitamins, minerals and time-tested herbs to support your body's natural defenses.

(opens in new tab) Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics for Women & Prebiotics | Was $39.95 , Now $23.12 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over 40% on this Garden of Life probiotic and prebiotic blend for women. These capules contain 16 diverse Lacto and Bifido strains of probiotics for digestive health, all in one capsule a day. Also contains organic prebiotic fiber to help feed good bacteria in the gut.

(opens in new tab) NOW Supplements, Vitamin D-3 Softgels| Was $29.99 , Now $11.27 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save nearly 50% on these highly bioavailable vitamin D-3 softgel supplements. These softgels support healthy immune system function and help you to achieve and maintain optimal bone mineral density. Plus, they're corn free, dairy free, egg free, halal, kosher, made without gluten, non-GMO and Soy Free.

(opens in new tab) Nature’s Bounty Probiotic 10, Ultra Strength Daily Probiotic Supplement | Was $28.44 , Now $12.63 at Amazon (opens in new tab) These digestive health probiotics from Nature's Bounty are a fabulous 54% off for the Prime Early Access sale. These one-a-day supplements support healthy digestive, immune & upper respiratory systems for whole-body wellbeing.

(opens in new tab) Garden of Life Multivitamin for Men 50+ | Was $50.94 , Now $41.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save 15% on this premium multivitamin for men over 50. These vegetarian capsules contain 100% DV of 18 minerals and vitamins for men like vitamin A, C, D, K, B complex & zinc—plus lycopene, boron, vanadium & CoQ10, supporting prostate health, healthy heart, memory and concentration.

(opens in new tab) Nature’s Way Alive! Women’s Gummy Multivitamins | Was $22.99 . (opens in new tab)Now $18.62 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over 15% on this great Nature's Way Alive! Multivitamin Gummies for women. Supports eye health, bone health, skin health, immune health, heart health, and energy metabolism. With high potency B-vitamins and folate to help convert food into fuel. Delicious mixed berry flavored gummies.

(opens in new tab) Sundown Fish Oil Extra Strength 1200 mg | Was $21.49 Now $15.30 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over 25% on this 250 pack of two-a-day essential fish oil softgels. Provides 600 mg of heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids (500 mg EPA and DHA). Adults should take 2 softgels daily with water and a meal.

(opens in new tab) Solgar Vitamin C 1000 mg, 250 Vegetable Capsules| Was $37.29 Now $26.42 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over 25% on this 250 pack of Solgar Vitamin C supplements. Non GMO And gluten free, suitable for vegans and free from wheat, dairy, soy, yeast, sugar, sodium, artificial flavors and sweeteners. Helps support a healthy immune system.

(opens in new tab) Flamingo Supplements Vitamin B Complex Gummies| Was $25.00 Now $17.58 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save over 25% on these one-a-day chewable vitamin B gummies from Flamingo Supplements. Strawberry flavored B complex gummies are a delicious, gelatin-free dose of B vitamins: B3 (Niacin), B6 , B7 (Biotin), B9 (Folate) & B12.

Haven't found what you were looking for? Keep an eye out — the Prime Early Access Sale runs from October 11-12, so we'll be regularly updating this guide with the best deals on a range of supplements.

If you're not yet a Prime member, it's also worth signing up for a free trial (opens in new tab). The Prime Early Access Sale rewards prime members with a wealth of wonderful discounts across various brands and categories.

