Act fast: Save up to 50% on solar glasses for the total eclipse

We're just days away from a total solar eclipse in North America (April 8), and while we've already identified a binocular or telescope deal for those inclined, a pack of solar eclipse glasses will let you share the moment with those around you without breaking the bank — or needing to hog the optics for yourself.

Solar glasses are relatively cheap, but Amazon's latest deals make them even more affordable. You can grab a pack of two pairs for $14.99 from Soluna, offering abrasion-resistant coatings to help enjoy the show while bouncing ultraviolet and infrared light away. That's 25% off of the usual price.

If you've got a larger family, though, Medical King is offering a ten pack for just $9.99, a 50% saving that makes each pair just a dollar.

Remember: never look directly at the sun without proper eye protection.

Soluna Solar Eclipse Glasses: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Solar-Eclipse-Glasses-Certified-Viewing/dp/B08GB3QC1H/ref=sr_1_13?ascsubtag=hawk-custom-tracking-20&geniuslink=true&keywords=solar+eclipse+glasses&qid=1650902937&sprefix=solar+eclipse+,aps,133&sr=8-13&tag=georiot-us-default-20" data-link-merchant="amazon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $19.99 , now $14.99 at Amazon Get two pairs of Solar Eclipse Glasses for $14.99 and rest in the knowledge that you'll be safe while watching the total eclipse, while also having abrasion-resistant lenses.

Medical King Solar Eclipse Glasses: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=74387&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCelestron-EclipSmart-American-Binocular-71238%2Fdp%2FB01M8J6UTF%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Fcrid%3D1ODJX4EK6JZ7L%26dib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.-DkuO2O116Pq6BgSQRAwsTrVM3xhyi3U8GAHvlObvubQFcvdR8aLHJTAxFIKanAGmKMvDDAu8Iyo0SqCuZl04yrLSvkr9m-Q-nhB8FdXmGuVT0eGSa-ErrbVwIIjmkaJ6eCeEbLLe4gf9yFtPOjGxm0OCRjCqSzVntkhcv49duqgwhB4sHivMFJg298zIz-CSWdwJdKW3E3W8apRjPft18CjhdpZ9eX_cDNR9QMJwUI.-A9b-QhuEI8b00kZbX4MVU5-YRcpeOWdgnXmJufgjh4%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3Declipsmart%252Bbinoculars%26qid%3D1712076503%26sprefix%3Declipsmart%252Bbinoculars%252Caps%252C140%26sr%3D8-3%26th%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $19.99 , now $9.99 at Amazon Looking for even more eclipse safety glasses, or just more colorful ones? These Medical King ones are reduced to just a dollar per pair with Amazon's latest saving.

The key things to look for in a pair of solar eclipse glasses are that they are safe and able to be used to look at the sun. This means they must achieve the International Standards Organization standards, which you'll see written as ISO 12312-2 on the listing and the glasses.

However, because there are some bogus dealers operating online you should also check to see if they appear on the American Astronomical Society's list of approved manufacturers to vouch that the glasses have been tested to the ISO standards.

You'll be pleased to know that both the solar glasses we've recommended here claim to meet ISO 12312-2 safety standards and appear on the AAS's approved list.

Key features: Affordable, helps keep your eyes away from dangerous rays

Price history: We've seen the colorful Medical King glasses as low as $4.99 before, but even at this price they're worth the investment.

Price comparison: Target is selling a two-pack of the Medical King glasses for $14.99, which is a considerable amount steeper. The retailer does have more designs to choose from, though.

Reviews consensus: They may not be as flashy as a pair of binoculars or a shiny new telescope, but these safety glasses will keep your eyes safe from solar rays, making the small investment well worth it.

Buy it if: You want a cheaper way for the family to enjoy the total solar eclipse.

Don't buy it if: You'd prefer a pair of binoculars or a telescope for additional magnification.