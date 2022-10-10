Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale? After all, with the recent release of the hotly-anticipated Apple Watch Series 8, it's likely we're about to see some significant discounts on the popular smartwatch's seventh iteration.

We think that's something worth getting excited about. After all, the arrival of Apple's new kid on the block doesn't change the fact that the Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab) remains one of the best fitness trackers (opens in new tab) you can buy in 2022. So, the chance to buy one for a fraction of its original price is an undeniably enticing prospect.

Indeed, the Apple Watch Series 7 leaves most other fitness trackers in its dust when it comes to features, allowing you to take an electrocardiogram (ECG), measure your blood oxygen level, keep tabs on your sleep schedule and much, much more, all from your wrist. It also keeps pace with its younger brother in many regards, given it can run the latest watchOS (watchOS 9) without breaking a sweat.

But, returning to the question that started it all: should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 in the Prime Early Access Sale? We've put together a helpful guide containing all you need to know when deciding whether or not to make the investment, so you can opt to buy (or not) with confidence.

How much is the Apple Watch Series 7? The Apple Watch Series 7, as with its newer sibling, arrived at a starting price of $399 for the “Sport” configuration. This offers a 41mm aluminum case, with a fluoroelastomer strap. Now that it’s not available from Apple, we’ve seen it available for around $399 at the likes of Best Buy, but would expect it to get further discounts ahead of the holiday season. It’s worth noting that there are multiple variants of Apple Watch Series 7, with another case size (45mm) and the option to swap the aluminum casing for Stainless Steel or Titanium. As you’d imagine, this increases the price somewhat. The Stainless Steel option, for example, still retails in some stores at the full price of $749. Some versions also offer a cellular connection (data plan required). This means you can buy them through cell carriers at an additional cost to your monthly data plan.

When did the Apple Watch Series 7 come out? The Apple Watch Series 7 was revealed on September 14, 2021, and launched on October 15 of the same year. Its successor, the Apple Watch Series 8, was released on September 16, 2022.

What features does the Apple Watch Series 7 have? Unlike fitness trackers from the likes of Fitbit, Apple Watch Series 7 has a deep integration with the iPhone’s iOS operating system. This means that an iPhone is all but compulsory to get the best out of the Apple Watch. While the Apple Watch Series 7 was initially predicted to offer a revamp to the product line’s overall design, it essentially offers a similar experience to the Series 6 but with a display cascading over the edges. This, combined with a refreshed watchOS interface, makes it easier to use than prior models, with larger, easier-to-read elements like on-screen buttons and a touchscreen QWERTY keyboard. Put simply, it’s a larger display in an almost identical footprint. In terms of sensors, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers a blood oxygen sensor, ECG function for atrial fibrillation, and an improved heart sensor over its predecessors. The Series 8, on the other hand, adds a series of additional sensors while maintaining the same form factor. It offers Crash Detection for drivers and can now also track body temperature, with a focus on ovulation and fertility tracking.

Should I buy the Apple Watch Series 7? Unless the Crash Detection and fertility tracking are important features for you, it’s hard to recommend the Series 8 over the Series 7 – particularly if found at a discount. Even the Apple Watch Series 8’s S8 chip, essentially the “brain” of the device, is a rebranded version of prior chips dating back to the Series 6. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – the Apple Watch has led the wearables market for power and capability for years now – but it does perhaps show that the company is struggling to innovate further. Even the $799 Apple Watch Ultra, designed for intense exploration and rugged conditions, comes with the S8 chip, meaning it’s no more powerful than the Series 7 or even Series 6 – although it does offer a larger, brighter display, better battery life, and more. With the Apple Watch Series 7 likely to see discounts in the coming weeks, though, it’s hard not to recommend. As a smart watch, it stands toe-to-toe with the Series 8 in almost every way, and you’d be hard-pressed to tell the difference even if you had one on each wrist.