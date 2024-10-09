Save on a Peloton Bike for Prime Day and keep fit indoors all winter

As the nights draw in and get colder, it can be harder to find the motivation to get outside for exercise. Whether it's running or cycling, it can be a tough proposition before or after a full day of work.

Thankfully, Peloton makes a great alternative, with the fitness giant offering at-home workouts and equipment — albeit at a not insignificant cost. Thankfully, Amazon's Prime Day deals can help.

The retailer has reduced the price of the Peloton Bike by 15%, saving you $217. You can save $495 on the Bike Plus (Bike+) model, too.

As we covered in our 4.5-star review, by making exercise feel less like a chore, Peloton could be what you need to keep up your summer routine throughout Fall and Winter until it's lighter outside again.

The Peloton Bike does this by offering a comfortable riding experience, including bottle holders for longer sessions, and a screen to enjoy entertainment while you work out, making it our pick for the best exercise bike for your home.

Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,228.24 at Amazon US Save $217 on an exercise bike that can help you power through the colder months, with on-demand and live workouts and a relatively compact but well-built design. Just bear in mind you'll need to subscribe to Peloton's app to get the most out of it.

Naturally, the real purpose of the screen is for Peloton's array of guided workouts. These include both live classes and on-demand options, and you can use the Stacked Classes function to set up your own personal playlist for a marathon session.

Naturally, there's a cost attached to the membership, but with the money you're saving on the bike, you'll cover yourself for a few months.

The bike is easy to put together but sturdy and is compact enough to not feel like a complete eyesore in your home when not in use. At 135 pounds it's easy to move between rooms, too.

Key features: Compact design, screen included, lightweight, access to a huge range of classes.

Product launched: September 2020.

Price history: Before today's deal, we have seen the Peloton Bike drop lower in price, notably around Black Friday - so it might be an idea to hold fire until then this year if you can.

Price comparison: Amazon: $1,228.24 | Walmart: $1299.95

Reviews consensus: We called the Peloton Bike "nothing short of excellent", and while the Bike Plus adds features like a flip-out screen, it's still a great buy. Easy to set up and use, and with a whole bunch of excellent workouts offered as part of the app membership, it could be just what you need to workout through the colder months.

TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Live Science: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best exercise bikes

✅ Buy it if: You want an all-in-one exercise solution that incorporates classes as well as the hardware.

❌ Don't buy it if: You want something cheaper that doesn't have the monthly commitment of a paid membership.

